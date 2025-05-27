



Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios will undertake a State Visit to India from June 2 to 4, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks President Peña’s first visit to India and is only the second time a Paraguayan president has visited the country, highlighting the growing importance of bilateral relations between India and Paraguay.





President Peña will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and business representatives. The visit will begin with official engagements in New Delhi, where President Peña is scheduled to hold high-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on June 2.





These discussions will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, aiming to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.





Additionally, President Peña is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour, as well as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.





After his engagements in Delhi, President Peña will travel to Mumbai, where he will meet with state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators, and technology leaders. These interactions are expected to foster new opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the fields of innovation and technology.





India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations in 1961 and have since developed warm and friendly ties. Paraguay is recognised as an important trading partner for India within Latin America, with Indian companies active in Paraguay’s automobile and pharmaceutical sectors, while Paraguayan companies, often through joint ventures, have a presence in India.





The two countries also share common perspectives on key global issues, including United Nations reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and counter-terrorism.





President Peña’s State Visit is anticipated to provide a significant opportunity for both nations to comprehensively review bilateral ties and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, further deepening the partnership between India and Paraguay.





Based On ANI Report







