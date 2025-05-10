



The White House has underscored its urgent desire to see a rapid de-escalation of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, following a sharp rise in hostilities triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.





The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including mostly tourists, was claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and led to a series of retaliatory actions and military escalations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed that the US is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to mediate the crisis. She highlighted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in direct communication with leaders from both India and Pakistan, emphasising the need for immediate de-escalation and expressing the US President’s personal interest in resolving the situation swiftly. Leavitt noted, “The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible,” adding that both Secretary Rubio and the US National Security Adviser have been deeply involved in these efforts.





Secretary Rubio’s diplomatic outreach included separate calls with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During these conversations, Rubio reiterated the US’s condolences for the Pahalgam attack and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to support India in combating terrorism.





He also urged Pakistan to take “concrete steps” against terrorist organisations operating from its territory and stressed the necessity for both nations to engage in direct dialogue and restraint to prevent further escalation.





The US State Department echoed this stance, with spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirming that the Secretary “emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to the violence,” while also supporting continued efforts to improve communication between the two countries. The US has made it clear that it stands ready to facilitate dialogue and, if necessary, President Trump himself may intervene directly, though such a move would be announced if and when it occurs.





Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains tense. India launched missile strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan, in turn, reported civilian casualties and retaliatory military actions, including downing Indian jets and shelling border areas. Both countries have expelled diplomats, suspended visas, and closed borders, with misinformation further complicating the crisis.





The international community, led by the US, is closely monitoring the situation, with the White House reiterating its commitment to regional stability and the prevention of a wider conflict. The US continues to call for restraint, dialogue, and concrete action against terrorism as essential steps toward de-escalation and long-term peace in the region.





ANI







