



DMK MP Kanimozhi is leading a high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Russia, Greece, Latvia, Slovenia, and Spain as part of Operation Sindoor, a global outreach initiative launched by the Indian government.





The primary objective of this mission is to present India's unified and resolute stance against terrorism, especially in the aftermath of repeated terror attacks, including the recent Pahalgam incident that claimed 26 Indian lives.





Kanimozhi emphasised the strategic importance of Russia as a longstanding partner of India, highlighting the necessity of engaging with Moscow at this critical juncture. She stated that Russia has consistently supported India on diplomatic and trade fronts, and now, amid ongoing terror threats, it is crucial to reinforce bilateral cooperation and solidarity against terrorism.





The delegation's agenda includes meetings with senior Russian officials such as the First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, the Chair of the State Duma Committee, the Deputy Foreign Minister, and other influential figures from think tanks and the media. These interactions aim to explain India's experiences with terrorism and advocate for a united global front to combat this menace.





The all-party delegation, comprising MPs from the DMK, Samajwadi Party, BJP, RJD, AAP, and senior diplomats, underscores India's bipartisan consensus on the issue of national security and sovereignty.





Kanimozhi and other delegation members reiterated that there is no difference of opinion within India regarding the need to counter terrorism and expose the sources of cross-border terror, particularly Pakistan's role in fostering and exporting terrorism. The delegation is also tasked with countering misinformation and false narratives being spread globally about India's actions and intentions.





Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, another member of the delegation, described Russia as a "historical friend" and stressed the importance of isolating Pakistan internationally, citing its persistent support for terrorist activities that threaten not only India but the entire world. The delegation has brought evidence to substantiate India's claims and seeks to build international consensus for isolating Pakistan and its terror-backed groups.





Operation Sindoor was launched in direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Following this, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the Indian Armed Forces responded robustly to subsequent Pakistani aggression.





The operation has since transitioned into a diplomatic phase, with multiple all-party delegations being sent to key partner countries to present India's perspective and garner global support for its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The military escalation was paused after mutual understanding was reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.





The all-party delegation led by Kanimozhi is a manifestation of India's united and determined approach to combating terrorism. By engaging with Russia and other nations, India seeks to strengthen international cooperation, expose the sources of terrorism, and reinforce its message of zero tolerance for terror in all its forms.





Based On ANI Report







