



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) has achieved a significant milestone in the advancement of India’s indigenous defence capabilities with the successful completion of sea acceptance firing trials for the Naval Surface Gun (NSG 30mm).





This state-of-the-art weapon system, developed with a sophisticated indigenous Electro Optical Fire Control System, demonstrated pinpoint accuracy during live-fire exercises conducted onboard a GRSE-designed and constructed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC).





The successful execution of these trials marks a strategic transformation for GRSE, highlighting its evolution from a premier warship builder to a comprehensive defence manufacturer capable of delivering advanced weapon systems.





The development of the NSG 30mm is the result of an intensive two-year collaborative effort between GRSE, BHSEL (Hyd), and Elbit Systems Land, the latter two serving as technology and production partners.





This partnership has enabled the project to achieve a remarkable 60% indigenous content in the gun system, a figure that is expected to rise further with future orders. Such localisation not only strengthens India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing but also aligns with the nation’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, reducing dependency on foreign technology and imports.





Prior to the sea trials, the NSG 30mm underwent stringent quality assurance processes at the factory level, ensuring that only the highest standards were met before deployment. The subsequent sea trials subjected the system to real-world operational conditions, including live target engagements, where the gun’s performance exceeded expectations in terms of accuracy and reliability.





The integration of the Electro Optical Fire Control System played a pivotal role in enhancing the gun’s targeting precision, making it a formidable addition to the Indian Navy’s arsenal.





This achievement not only reinforces GRSE’s reputation for engineering excellence but also signifies its growing capabilities in the field of weapon systems manufacturing. The successful induction of the NSG 30mm into the Indian Navy’s inventory will bolster the nation’s maritime defence posture, providing technologically superior and indigenously developed firepower.





GRSE’s journey from building warships to developing advanced weapons underscores its commitment to supporting India’s defence forces with cutting-edge, homegrown solutions, paving the way for a new era of indigenous capability in the country’s defence sector.





