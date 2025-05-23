



During the ongoing Operation Sindoor global outreach, Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, has highlighted the strong and unequivocal support India has received from the international community in its fight against terrorism.





Khurshid, speaking to ANI, expressed deep satisfaction with the global response, noting that countries abroad are fully sensitised to New Delhi’s concerns and are prepared to offer reasonable and viable support in the ongoing battle against terrorism.





He emphasised that the delegation's interactions with foreign counterparts have laid a solid foundation for future cooperation, particularly as India seeks to plan its next steps in collaboration with its global partners.





A significant part of the delegation’s outreach included meetings in Japan, where the Indian representatives met with Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, and Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and current Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as well as Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Both Japanese leaders reaffirmed Japan’s steadfast support for India’s commitment to combating cross-border terrorism. This sentiment was echoed in a social media post by the Indian Embassy in Japan, which highlighted the strong commitment from Japanese leadership to support India’s anti-terrorism efforts.





The delegation also engaged with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo, briefing them on India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. These sessions included discussions on regional security challenges, including the threat of state-backed terrorism, and saw participants expressing robust support for India’s stance. The embassy’s communications further underscored the solidarity expressed by Japanese experts and policymakers with India’s fight against terrorism.





In addition to parliamentary outreach, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held high-level talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, as part of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. These discussions are seen as part of a broader diplomatic effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation on security and counter-terrorism.





Khurshid also addressed the ongoing challenges in India’s relationship with Pakistan, stating that while India has accepted offers to end hostilities, the future remains uncertain and contingent on further actions by Islamabad to convincingly demonstrate its intent to combat terrorism. He noted that India has only laid the groundwork for future cooperation and that more needs to be done, both by India and its partners, to ensure sustained progress in the fight against terrorism.





The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation’s outreach in Japan has reinforced the global community’s unqualified support for India’s anti-terrorism efforts. These engagements have not only strengthened diplomatic ties but also set the stage for deeper cooperation in the future, as India continues to advocate for a collective and resolute approach to combating terrorism on the international stage.



