

Among the most notable incidents in this escalation was the reported drone strike near the residence of the Sharif family-a prominent political dynasty in Pakistan-on Firozepur Road in Lahore. This strategic targeting near the home of former Prime Ministers Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif carries significant symbolic weight beyond its military implications. The precision of this strike demonstrated India's ability to penetrate deep into Pakistani airspace and target high-value locations, reported New18 web portal.





The Indian government stated that its forces shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in Rajasthan, while Pakistan launched a disinformation campaign claiming to have downed five Indian Rafale jets. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri forcefully rejected Pakistan's assertions, stating: "This is a country that started lying as soon as it was born. In 1947, when the Pakistani army claimed Jammu and Kashmir, they lied not to any random person but to the United Nations that we have nothing to do with it... So this journey started 75 years ago."





The military exchanges have been accompanied by intense diplomatic rhetoric. India has strongly criticized Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism, particularly highlighting what it considers provocative funeral arrangements for certain individuals. Indian officials noted: "As far as we are concerned... the individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists. Giving terrorists 'state funerals' may be a practice in Pakistan. But it doesn't make much sense to us."





Pakistani military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry characterised India's drone strikes as "blatant aggression" and a "serious provocation". He claimed that Pakistan's air defenses successfully intercepted and downed numerous drones, with military sources alleging that 25 drones were jammed and shot down. According to Pakistani officials, debris from these interceptions resulted in one civilian fatality and injuries to another person in Sindh province, while also causing damage to a military facility in Lahore and injuring four soldiers.





The escalation has disrupted civilian life along the border regions. Residents in contested Kashmir areas have been evacuated due to intense artillery exchanges. Additionally, Pakistani civil aviation authorities temporarily halted operations at four major airports-Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Jinnah International in Karachi, Islamabad International, and Sialkot International Airport-before eventually lifting these restrictions.





The international community has begun responding to the crisis. The United States issued an advisory instructing all consulate personnel and citizens in Lahore to either evacuate or take shelter, indicating serious concerns about potential further escalation. This alert came as Pakistani authorities initiated evacuations of areas near Lahore airport.





This current military confrontation occurs against the backdrop of the longstanding Kashmir dispute. Kashmir, known for its stunning landscapes and natural beauty, remains a central flashpoint in India-Pakistan relations. Both countries administer portions of the region, while China also controls territory in the area. India claims the entirety of Kashmir, while Pakistan asserts rights over the parts administered by India. Historically, three of the four wars fought between these nuclear neighbors have centered on Kashmir, which covers approximately 22,200 square kilometers (8,570 square miles).





For decades, India has accused Pakistan of sponsoring and training militant groups seeking independence from Indian governance in Kashmir. Pakistan consistently denies these charges, maintaining that it provides only moral and diplomatic support to what it characterizes as a legitimate separatist movement.





The current military confrontation between India and Pakistan represents one of the most serious escalations in recent years. With drone strikes targeting areas near politically significant locations like the Sharif family residence, successful deployment of the S-400 defense system, and counter-strikes against air defense infrastructure, both nuclear-armed nations have demonstrated enhanced technological capabilities and strategic resolve. The international community watches anxiously as the situation continues to evolve, aware that further escalation between these adversaries could have profound regional and global implications.





The effective use of defence systems like the S-400 and offensive capabilities including HARPY drones has introduced new dimensions to the longstanding conflict, potentially altering strategic calculations for both sides. As diplomatic tensions persist alongside military operations, the prospect of de-escalation remains uncertain amid the claims and counterclaims from both New Delhi and Islamabad.





Based On New18 Report







