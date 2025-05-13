



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address, following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, marks a significant moment in India’s security and diplomatic posture. Drawing a parallel to his 2022 statement to Russian President Vladimir Putin-“this is not an era of war”-Modi extended the doctrine, declaring, “this is not an era of terrorism either,” firmly positioning India as a nation that seeks peace but will not tolerate terror.





Operation Sindoor was launched as a direct response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Intelligence traced the attack to terrorists trained and harbored in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





In retaliation, India executed a series of deep, precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps and launchpads operated by groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These strikes extended well beyond PoK, reaching deep into Pakistan’s Punjab province and even strategic hubs like Bahawalpur-areas previously considered out of reach for such operations.





The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including several high-value operatives linked to major attacks such as the 1999 Indian Airlines IC-814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama attack. The Indian Air Force and Army coordinated to carry out these strikes using advanced weaponry, including drones, loitering munitions, and extended-range artillery, based on precise intelligence inputs. The Indian military emphasized that their targets were strictly terror infrastructure, not civilian or regular military installations, underscoring India’s intent to avoid escalation with the Pakistani state while holding it accountable for supporting terrorism.





Pakistan responded with missile and drone attacks across the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders, leading to four days of intense military exchanges. However, India’s robust air defense and retaliatory capabilities quickly established dominance, forcing Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. Despite agreeing to halt hostilities, Pakistan violated the truce within hours, but ultimately pleaded for a cessation of Indian strikes after suffering significant losses.





In his speech, PM Modi outlined a new policy: Operation Sindoor is not a one-off event but a doctrinal shift. He warned that any territory used for terror against India-regardless of its location within Pakistan-will be within reach of Indian forces. He called on Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure, warning that continued support for terrorism could threaten Pakistan’s own stability and existence. Modi asserted that India’s response to terrorism has now become the “new normal,” and future actions will depend on Pakistan’s behaviour.





Operation Sindoor has thus redefined the regional security paradigm. By erasing the old distinction between terrorists and their state sponsors, India has drawn a clear red line: state-sponsored terrorism will now invite swift, visible, and proportionate retaliation. This approach not only avenged the Pahalgam attack but also signalled to the international community that India will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism as a routine hazard.





PM Modi’s statement and Operation Sindoor together represent a decisive, strategic, and doctrinal shift in India’s counterterrorism policy, emphasising peace but making clear that terrorism will be met with overwhelming force and accountability.





Agencies







