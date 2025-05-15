Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 15, 2025, made a significant statement calling for Pakistan’s nuclear weapons to be placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).





Addressing military personnel at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Singh questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in the hands of what he described as an "irresponsible and rogue nation," referring to Pakistan. He asserted, "I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the IAEA," highlighting concerns over repeated nuclear threats from Pakistan and the need for global scrutiny of its arsenal.





Singh’s remarks came in the aftermath of heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, which saw both nations exchange missile and drone strikes following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that India attributed to Pakistan-backed terrorists. The escalation, which included India targeting alleged terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan attempting retaliatory strikes on Indian military facilities, ended with a ceasefire after talks between the two countries’ military leadership.





The Defence Minister’s call for IAEA oversight is rooted in concerns about Pakistan’s history of nuclear brinkmanship and what India perceives as irresponsible behaviour, including the use of "nuclear blackmail" during periods of conflict. Singh’s statement also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent tough stance on terrorism and nuclear threats from Pakistan, reinforcing India’s resolve to respond decisively to any attack on its sovereignty.





However, the feasibility of placing Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal under IAEA supervision is complex. The IAEA, headquartered in Vienna, primarily monitors civilian nuclear programs of countries that are signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and have agreed to international safeguards. Pakistan, which developed its nuclear weapons outside the NPT framework, is not legally bound to allow IAEA inspections of its military nuclear facilities.





Therefore, unless Pakistan consents or there is a binding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, the IAEA cannot unilaterally impose oversight on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.





Pakistan’s government strongly condemned Singh’s remarks, describing them as a reflection of "sheer ignorance of the mandate and responsibilities" of the IAEA. Pakistan’s foreign ministry asserted that its conventional and nuclear capabilities are sufficient to deter Indian aggression and dismissed the idea of international supervision as unfounded.





Singh’s statement has sparked debate within diplomatic and strategic circles about the possibility of a global push to bring Pakistan’s nuclear program under stricter international scrutiny. However, any such move would face significant challenges, including Pakistan’s non-signatory status to the NPT and the likelihood of opposition from its allies, particularly China, in the UNSC.





Defence Minister call for IAEA oversight of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal represents India’s heightened security concerns and diplomatic messaging following recent military confrontations.





While the statement underscores India’s demand for greater accountability over Pakistan’s nuclear program, practical implementation would require overcoming substantial legal and geopolitical hurdles.