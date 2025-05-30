



The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will host its eighth Annual Leadership Summit on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C., bringing together influential leaders from government, business, and academia to advance trilateral cooperation between the United States, India, and Japan.





The summit is widely regarded as the most prestigious gathering in the U.S.-India corridor, convening senior policymakers, business executives, diplomats, members of Congress, and thought leaders committed to deepening the strategic and economic ties between the world’s oldest and largest democracies.





U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick will deliver the keynote address, offering his perspectives on strengthening the U.S.-India strategic and economic partnership with the ambitious goal of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade—a target set by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.





Secretary Lutnick’s remarks are expected to highlight the collaborative efforts required to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, and innovation, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to a robust and dynamic partnership.





Second Lady Usha Vance, the first Indian American to hold the role of Second Lady of the United States, will participate in a fireside chat, symbolising the deepening people-to-people ties and the multicultural bridge between the two nations. Ms. Vance’s personal narrative—born in San Diego to Indian immigrants and a Yale Law School graduate—adds a compelling dimension to the summit, underscoring the importance of diaspora engagement and the Indian-American community’s contributions to bilateral relations.





The 2025 USISPF Global Leadership Awards will recognize three distinguished business leaders for their outstanding contributions to the U.S.-India-Japan economic partnership. Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President, and CEO of IBM, will be honoured for advancing global digital transformation, with India playing a central role in IBM’s research and development ecosystem. Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, is being recognised for leading the largest Indian greenfield investment in the United States, exceeding $15 billion and creating thousands of jobs.





Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman of Hitachi Ltd., will be celebrated for expanding Hitachi’s investments in infrastructure, mobility, and digital innovation, further aligning U.S.-India-Japan collaboration in critical sectors such as energy, transportation, and technology.





This year’s summit marks the first time that QUAD business leaders will be honoured at the USISPF Leadership Summit, reflecting the growing importance of the trilateral partnership and the broader Indo-Pacific framework.





The event will also feature discussions with Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), and Representative Rich McCormick (R-GA-07), Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, as well as USISPF Board members.





John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF and Founder & CEO of JC2 Ventures, emphasized that USISPF was founded with the goal of uniting the two most powerful and robust democracies, highlighting the growth, dynamism, and optimism inherent in the U.S.-India strategic partnership.





Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF, noted that the three leading democracies—representing over $35 trillion in combined economic output—are united by a shared commitment to strengthening supply chains and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





He underscored how Japan’s advanced engineering, India’s demographic dividend and engineering talent, and the U.S. innovation economy and capital create a uniquely positioned trilateral partnership to drive progress across critical sectors.





The 2025 USISPF Leadership Summit stands as a landmark event, celebrating the shared vision and momentum of the U.S.-India-Japan partnership, while recognizing the leaders whose contributions have advanced economic integration, innovation, and strategic collaboration across borders.



