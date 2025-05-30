



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar met with New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, in New Delhi on Thursday, May 29, 2025, marking a significant step in reinforcing bilateral relations between India and New Zealand.





During the meeting, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for New Zealand’s support and solidarity following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in countering terrorism and promoting regional stability. This gesture underscored the mutual respect and shared commitment to a rules-based international order.





The discussions between the two leaders also focused on reviewing the progress achieved in the India-New Zealand partnership, particularly in the wake of the recent visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon to India.





Both sides acknowledged the positive momentum generated by high-level exchanges and agreed on the need for closer collaboration in a world characterized by volatility and uncertainty. Jaishankar emphasized the value of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, reflecting the strategic convergence of interests between the two nations.





Winston Peters’ visit to India followed his two-day stay in Kathmandu, where he was received by Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other senior officials, indicating New Zealand’s active engagement with South Asian partners.





Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Peters was warmly welcomed by the Ministry of External Affairs, with the official spokesperson noting that the visit would further strengthen the warm and friendly ties between India and New Zealand.





On the agenda for Friday, May 30, is Peters’ scheduled meeting with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, at the Hotel Taj Mahal. This engagement highlights the broad spectrum of cooperation, extending beyond traditional diplomatic and security issues to include health and other sectors. The visit is set to conclude with Peters’ departure from New Delhi later in the evening.





India and New Zealand have historically enjoyed close and cordial relations, underpinned by shared values such as membership in the Commonwealth, common law practices, and a commitment to democratic governance and economic development.





New Zealand’s status as one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world, with 213 officially recorded ethnicities, further enriches the bilateral relationship and provides a strong foundation for deepening ties.





The recent high-level visits and meetings signal a shared aspiration to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, economic growth, and regional security.





The visit of Winston Peters to India has reinforced the momentum in bilateral relations, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to a collaborative, rules-based approach to addressing global and regional challenges.





Based On ANI Report







