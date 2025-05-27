



NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, leading an all-party delegation in Doha, has articulated the objectives and significance of India's current global outreach program, which was launched in the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025.





The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people—primarily tourists—has prompted India to undertake a concerted diplomatic initiative to inform the international community about the challenges the country has faced and to reinforce its commitment to peace and zero tolerance against terrorism.





Sule emphasised that the outreach is not merely a reaction to recent events but a proactive peace mission, aiming to present the facts about the unprecedented attack and India's subsequent response.





She highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated this program, forming seven groups, each comprising five Members of Parliament and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) experts, tasked with visiting various global regions. The mission's core is to foster peace, friendship, and a harmonious world, while transparently communicating the pain and resilience India has demonstrated following the Pahalgam attack.





The outreach program is particularly focused on exposing the origins and mechanisms of the recent terrorist violence. Sule stated that there is substantial evidence indicating the attack was orchestrated by elements operating from Pakistan, specifically groups linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba through its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).





She asserted that the Indian government possesses enough proof to demonstrate the involvement of the Pakistani state and its support for such terrorist outfits. This narrative is central to the delegations' discussions with international counterparts, as India seeks to hold Pakistan accountable for its long-standing role in cross-border terrorism.





The delegations, including Sule's, have been engaging with foreign governments, parliamentarians, civil society, and diaspora communities to underline India's united stance against terrorism and to present dossiers detailing Pakistan's involvement in such activities.





In Doha, Sule reported positive outcomes from meetings with Qatari officials, notably receiving assurances of Qatar's solidarity with India and a shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism. She described the Qatari government as highly hospitable and supportive, reiterating the strength and longevity of India-Qatar relations.





This diplomatic campaign, known as Operation Sindoor, is unprecedented in scale, involving visits to 31 countries and the European Union by seven all-party delegations. The countries were strategically selected based on their influence in global forums such as the United Nations Security Council and their ability to shape international opinion on counter-terrorism.





The initiative is reminiscent of India's successful diplomatic efforts in 1994, when an all-party delegation countered Pakistan's narrative at the UN Human Rights Commission.





India's approach, as articulated by Sule and supported by the MEA, is to move beyond diplomatic timidity and assert its narrative confidently on the world stage. The outreach is not a mere formality but a strategic effort to build international consensus against terrorism, isolate its sponsors, and reinforce India's image as a responsible, peace-seeking nation.





Supriya Sule's leadership in the all-party delegation underscores India's resolve to inform the world about the trauma it has endured, its evidence-backed claims against Pakistan, and its unwavering commitment to global peace and the fight against terrorism.





The outreach has been marked by diplomatic engagement, international solidarity, and a clear message: India stands united and expects the world to recognise and support its stance against terrorism in all forms.



