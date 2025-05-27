



BJP MP Baijayant Panda, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Kuwait, emphatically stated that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and will retaliate strongly against such acts.





Speaking to ANI, Panda highlighted that India has tried multiple approaches over the decades—including treaties, diplomacy, and cricket diplomacy—to curb Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, but these efforts have failed. He declared that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and will respond decisively to any harm caused to India or its citizens.





Panda underscored that Kuwait, having also suffered from terrorism, has taken a firm stance against it in international forums and expressed solidarity with India, especially following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation’s message in Kuwait was clear: India seeks no hostility but will retaliate firmly against terrorism.





The delegation also conveyed that India is employing economic measures to pressure Pakistan into ending terrorism on its soil. These include restrictions on trade, shipping, water, and visas aimed at nudging Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure, which includes UN-sanctioned organisations operating freely in Pakistan.





The issue of keeping Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list was also discussed as part of the broader strategy to globally pressure Pakistan to abandon terrorism.





Panda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in strengthening India’s ties with Gulf countries, noting that Kuwait has honoured Modi with its highest civilian award. He also highlighted the significant role of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, describing it as the largest and most respected immigrant community, whose success and contributions enhance India’s diplomatic influence in the region.





Addressing misinformation spread by Pakistan, Panda criticised Pakistan for its habitual disinformation campaigns and emphasised that India’s military actions against terrorist sites are backed by concrete evidence, including satellite imagery. He pointed out that even Pakistan’s Defence Minister has admitted on international television to a decade of sponsoring terrorism, leaving little left to expose.





The delegation, comprising members from multiple parties including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla, engaged with Kuwaiti leadership, civil society, and the Indian community.





Their visit is part of a broader diplomatic outreach following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor strikes by India on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The delegation led by Baijayant Panda delivered a strong and clear message in Kuwait that India condemns terrorism, will retaliate firmly against it, and is actively working to rally international support to pressure Pakistan to end its state-sponsored terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







