



In a significant step towards strengthening India’s defence innovation ecosystem, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) to collaborate on futuristic technology development, war gaming, strategic research, and knowledge-sharing activities.





The MoU was formally signed on May 26, 2025, by Mr. L. C. Mangal, Director General (Technology Management), DRDO, and Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd), Director General, CLAWS, in the presence of the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, highlighting the strategic significance of this partnership for national security.





This collaboration is designed to synergise DRDO’s advanced technological research capabilities with CLAWS’ operational insights and expertise in land warfare doctrine. The partnership aims to address the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare, which is increasingly shaped by innovation, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and multidomain operations.





Key Areas of Collaboration:





Joint research on emerging and disruptive military technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and cyber warfare

Conducting war gaming exercises and scenario planning to simulate and prepare for future conflict situations

Organising seminars, workshops, and expert panels to foster dialogue and share knowledge on contemporary and future warfare challenges

Undertaking strategic studies related to land warfare and national security, ensuring that research outcomes are closely aligned with operational requirements





A high-level meeting following the signing ceremony outlined a detailed roadmap for the partnership, focusing on creating Centres of Excellence that bridge academic research, industry innovation, and defence operations. This initiative aligns with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign defence technologies and promote indigenous development.





Experts believe that this MoU will significantly enhance India’s defence preparedness by integrating DRDO’s technological prowess with CLAWS’ thought leadership, resulting in tangible advancements in defence planning, simulation capabilities, and high-tech innovation. As global security paradigms continue to shift, the DRDO-CLAWS collaboration positions India to not only keep pace with but also lead in critical domains of modern and future warfare.





Overall, this strategic partnership is expected to yield substantial benefits for India’s defence sector, fostering innovation, operational readiness, and a robust framework for addressing emerging security challenges in the years ahead.





Agencies







