



A significant armed confrontation occurred on June 2, 2025, in the Mach area of Bolan, Balochistan, between fighters of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Pakistani military.





According to a statement released by the BLA, the clash resulted in the deaths of at least ten Pakistani army personnel and five BLA fighters. The fighting reportedly took place in the Goni Para area and lasted for several hours, with the Pakistani army deploying commandos via helicopters in an effort to regain control.





The BLA provided detailed information about its fighters who were killed, noting their active participation in various operations across different fronts. This confrontation is part of the broader, long-standing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA have been fighting for increased autonomy and recognition of the Baloch people's rights.





The BLA’s attacks are often aimed at military and paramilitary forces, as well as government infrastructure, reflecting deep-seated grievances over political marginalization and exploitation of the region’s abundant natural resources by the central government.





In response to the insurgency, the Pakistani military has intensified counter-insurgency operations throughout Balochistan. However, these operations have drawn criticism from human rights organizations, which have reported widespread abuses, including forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and excessive use of force. Activists and civilians, in particular, are alleged to have been detained without due process, fostering an atmosphere of fear and instability in the region.





The ongoing violence underscores the volatility of Balochistan, where the conflict has escalated in recent months. The BLA has claimed responsibility for several high-casualty attacks, including IED blasts that have killed numerous Pakistani soldiers in Bolan and other districts.





These attacks, coupled with the Pakistani military’s heavy-handed response, have deepened the divide between the government and the Baloch population, perpetuating a cycle of violence and mistrust.





The recent Bolan clashes are emblematic of the intensifying conflict in Balochistan, marked by significant casualties on both sides and ongoing human rights concerns. The situation remains tense, with no immediate resolution in sight as both the insurgency and military operations continue unabated.





Based On ANI Report







