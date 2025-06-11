



US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States and China have reached a trade deal, subject to final approval by both himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The agreement follows two days of intense negotiations in London, which aimed to reduce escalating trade tensions between the two countries.





Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, highlighting key points: China will supply the US with required rare earth minerals and magnets, while the US will allow Chinese students to continue their education at American colleges and universities—a reversal from previous visa restrictions targeting Chinese students in sensitive fields.





The deal is the result of a broader "framework" agreed upon by both sides, building on a 90-day pause in tariffs established during earlier talks in Geneva. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the London negotiations as a significant step forward, stating that both parties had worked through critical issues, especially the US demand for the resumption of rare earth exports from China, which are vital for sectors like electronics and auto manufacturing. In return, China sought the easing of US restrictions on technology exports and other goods.





While the specifics of the framework remain somewhat unclear, the agreement reportedly includes a commitment from China to supply rare earth minerals and magnets up front, and from the US to maintain access for Chinese students to American educational institutions.





Trump also claimed that the US would impose a total of 55% tariffs, while China would have 10%, though the details behind these figures have not been fully disclosed.





Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang described the talks as "professional, rational, in-depth and candid," expressing hope that the progress made would help build trust between the two nations. The framework is now pending final approval from both leaders, after which implementation is expected to begin.





This development marks a notable shift in US-China relations, especially considering recent US statements about revoking visas for Chinese students. Trump's latest remarks signal a willingness to ease such restrictions as part of the broader trade agreement, indicating a thaw in diplomatic and economic tensions.





