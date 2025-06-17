



On Monday, Israeli forces conducted a high-profile airstrike targeting the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), in central Tehran.





The attack occurred during a live television broadcast, forcing anchor Sahar Emami to abruptly flee the set as an explosion rocked the studio, plunging it into darkness and filling it with dust and debris. The incident was broadcast live, with viewers witnessing the chaos as glass shattered and flames and smoke engulfed the building.





Shortly before the strike, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to residents in the affected area, which includes the state TV headquarters, police facilities, and three major hospitals. The warning, delivered on the fourth day of escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, reportedly impacted up to 330,000 people in central Tehran.





This pre-emptive alert mirrored Israel’s established tactics in conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, where civilians are warned ahead of targeted strikes to minimise casualties.





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed responsibility for the attack, stating that the IDF targeted the “propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority” of the Iranian regime. The Israeli military claimed the TV station served as a communications hub for Iranian military operations and asserted that the strike was part of a broader campaign to degrade Iran’s military capabilities.





Following the attack, the state broadcaster reported at least one staff member killed and several injured, while live programs were quickly transferred to another studio to maintain broadcasting continuity.





The strike came amid intense hostilities, with Iran having launched a new wave of missile attacks against Israel, resulting in at least eight fatalities. In response, Israeli military officials declared they had achieved “full aerial superiority” over Tehran, enabling them to conduct operations with minimal resistance. The Israeli military reported the destruction of over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers—about a third of Iran’s total arsenal—two F-14 fighter jets, and ten command centers belonging to Iran’s elite Quds Force.





In a news conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the strikes had set Iran’s nuclear program back “a very, very long time.” He emphasised that Israel was not seeking regime change in Iran but suggested the strikes could destabilise the Iranian government, which he described as “very weak.” Netanyahu also stated he was in daily communication with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the crisis.





President Trump, attending the G7 summit in Canada, issued a forceful message on social media, reiterating that Iran “CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.” He called for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, warning of further escalation if Iran did not comply with U.S. demands regarding its nuclear program. The White House announced that Trump would be leaving the summit early due to the intensifying conflict.





The Iranian government condemned the attack, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calling it “the height of cowardice” and labeling it a war crime. Iranian officials insisted the broadcaster was a civilian institution and accused Israel of targeting non-military infrastructure out of desperation.





The strike on IRIB’s headquarters marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the risks to civilian infrastructure and the potential for further destabilisation in the region. The Israeli military maintains that its actions are aimed at neutralising military threats, while Iran and its allies decry the attacks as violations of international law.





