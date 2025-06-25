



Operation Sindoor marked a pivotal moment in India’s evolving military doctrine, showcasing a decisive and technologically advanced counterstrike in response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The Indian government attributed the attack to Pakistan-based terror outfits, intensifying bilateral tensions and prompting a calculated military response.





The Genesis And Execution of Operation Sindoor





Triggered by the Pahalgam massacre, Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, with the explicit objective of dismantling terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Indian forces targeted nine terror camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, employing precision weaponry to ensure the strikes remained focused and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military assets to limit the risk of broader conflict.





Adani Defence’s Strategic Contribution





Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, formally acknowledged for the first time the company’s frontline role in Operation Sindoor during the 2025 Annual General Meeting. Adani Defence’s technological assets were integral to both the offensive and defensive dimensions of the operation.





Offensive Capabilities: SkyStriker Loitering Munitions





A key asset was the SkyStriker Kamikaze drone, co-developed by Adani Group’s Alpha Design Technologies (26% owned by Adani Defence) and Israel’s Elbit Systems. These electric-powered drones, designed for stealth and precision, were equipped with 5–10 kg warheads and had the ability to loiter over targets before executing pinpoint strikes. Launched from Indian territory and guided by real-time intelligence, SkyStrikers enabled the Indian Armed Forces to neutralise high-value terror targets deep inside hostile territory.





Adani described these drones as “the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack,” underscoring their dual role in surveillance and precision engagement. The deployment of such indigenous loitering munitions signalled a significant leap in India’s ability to conduct surgical, intelligence-driven counter-terror operations.





Defensive Edge: Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone Systems





Anticipating retaliatory drone and munition attacks, Indian forces deployed a vehicle-mounted counter-drone system developed by Adani Defence, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Unveiled at Aero India 2025, this system integrates advanced sensors, a high-energy laser for precise drone neutralisation, and a 7.62 mm gun for engaging aerial threats. The platform’s agility and real-time response capabilities allowed Indian forces to detect, classify, and neutralise hostile drones, thereby protecting troops and critical infrastructure during the operation.





Operation Sindoor’s successful execution, with minimal collateral escalation, demonstrated India’s growing technological self-reliance and the maturing synergy between its public and private defence sectors. The induction of advanced anti-drone systems—developed rapidly in partnership with DRDO and private firms like Adani Defence—has positioned India on the cusp of joining the United States and Israel as nations with fully operational, battlefield-proven counter-drone capabilities.





Military sources described the strikes as “hell on fire,” a marked departure from previous restraint and a clear message of deterrence to adversaries. The operation also triggered significant disruptions in civilian airspace and heightened military mobilisation across India, reflecting the scale and seriousness of the response.





Adani’s Perspective And National Vision





Gautam Adani’s remarks at the AGM highlighted not only the company’s technological contributions but also its commitment to national security and transformation. He emphasised that Adani Defence operates “where it matters—where India needs us the most,” and that the freedom and progress of the nation rest on the sacrifices of its armed forces. Adani’s statements underscored the emergence of the private sector as a visible and vital partner in India’s defence ecosystem.





Conclusion





Adani Defence’s involvement in Operation Sindoor exemplifies the new reality of Indian defence: a shift toward indigenous innovation, rapid capability development, and seamless public-private collaboration. The operation’s success—rooted in technological prowess and strategic clarity—has not only delivered a strong message to adversaries but also set a new benchmark for India’s counter-terror and defence preparedness.





Based On A PTI Report







