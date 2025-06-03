Delegation members BJP MP Atul Garg, IUML MP Mohammed Basheer & BJP MP SS Ahluwalia





The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde concluded its high-profile diplomatic outreach across Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant stride in India’s global campaign against terrorism.





The mission, initiated in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, aimed to consolidate international support for India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and to expose Pakistan’s continued role as a sponsor of cross-border terrorism.





Throughout the 13-day visit, the delegation—comprising MPs from diverse political backgrounds, including IUML’s ET Mohammed Basheer, BJP’s SS Ahluwalia and Atul Garg, BJD’s Sasmit Patra, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy—not only presented a unified national front but also engaged in high-level meetings with presidents, parliamentary leaders, and security officials in each country. The delegation’s efforts were met with unequivocal solidarity from African partners, who strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and recognized Pakistan as a breeding ground for terrorism.





In Liberia, the final leg of the visit, the delegation was warmly received by the nation’s Senate and House of Representatives. A moment of silence was observed in memory of the Pahalgam attack victims, and Shinde became the first Indian parliamentarian to address the Liberian Senate. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a peaceful, secure, and terror-free world, with Liberian leaders emphasizing the importance of regional security alliances and international cooperation against terrorism.





Delegation members expressed satisfaction with the mission, highlighting the effectiveness of their outreach and the depth of support received. ET Mohammed Basheer noted that all African nations visited stood firmly with India, while SS Ahluwalia and Atul Garg underscored the positive reception and the shared resolve to confront terrorism globally. The delegation also acknowledged the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in elevating India’s global stature and in uniting the international community against terrorism.





Former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy emphasized the growing threat of terrorism in Africa, noting the continent’s vulnerability to global terror networks, many of which have linkages to Pakistan-based groups. The delegation’s engagement with African leaders successfully raised awareness about the global dimensions of terrorism and the urgent need for collective action.





The all-party initiative, involving seven groups visiting 33 global capitals, was designed to counter misinformation, build international consensus, and highlight India’s unwavering stance against terrorism. The mission concluded with a strengthened partnership between India and the African nations visited, a shared condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, and a renewed commitment to global solidarity in the fight against terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







