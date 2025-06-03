



In a landmark diplomatic initiative, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has become the first Indian Member of Parliament to address two West African parliaments—the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Republic of Liberia—while leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation. This significant outreach underscores India’s commitment to fostering global unity against terrorism and strengthening bilateral ties with African nations.





During his address in the Liberian Parliament, Shinde delivered a compelling call for international solidarity against terrorism, emphasizing that the threat is not confined to any single region but is a global menace requiring a unified response. He highlighted India’s long-standing struggle with terrorism, referencing the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat. Shinde urged all nations to adopt a policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism, stating, “Terrorism knows no borders. The time has come for all countries to unite and support India’s global campaign against terrorism”.





The Indian delegation was warmly received by Liberia’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, and Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah. In a meeting with Senate President Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Shinde called for Pakistan to be reinstated on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, citing its continued support for terrorist organizations. He asserted that, “Pakistan has long been a hub for terror organizations. Despite its earlier placement on the FATF grey list, its support for terrorism continues unchecked. India strongly urges the international community to reinstate Pakistan on the FATF grey list”.





Liberia responded to India’s appeal by assuring full support for India’s anti-terrorism campaign. As a gesture of solidarity, the Liberian Senate observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Speaker Koon also emphasized the importance of regional unity among West African nations in combating terrorism, noting Liberia’s efforts to build security alliances through parliamentary cooperation in the region.





The delegation’s visit to Sierra Leone was equally impactful. Sierra Leone’s Vice President, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, condemned the Pahalgam attack and affirmed his country’s solidarity with India. Extensive meetings were held with key Sierra Leonean officials, including the Speaker of Parliament, members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Deputy Minister of Defence. The discussions centered on coordinated action at international forums such as the United Nations Security Council and FATF to combat terrorism and maintain global peace. Sierra Leonean leaders echoed India’s zero-tolerance policy and called for African nations to unite against the threat of terrorism.





Throughout the tour, Shinde and the delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora, visited local Gurudwaras, and engaged with foreign diplomats to galvanize international action against terrorism. The delegation’s mission, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to counter global misinformation, highlight India’s stance on terrorism, and reinforce the message that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere.





Shinde expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for entrusting him with this crucial diplomatic responsibility. He reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between India and Liberia, recalling India’s support during Liberia’s crises, such as the Ebola outbreak. Shinde also expressed confidence that Liberia, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, would back India’s anti-terrorism initiatives on the world stage.





Shinde’s historic addresses in Sierra Leone and Liberia have not only elevated India’s diplomatic engagement in West Africa but have also strengthened the global campaign for unity against terrorism. The warm reception and assurances of support from both nations mark a significant step in building international consensus and cooperation to confront the menace of terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







