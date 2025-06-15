



In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives and prompted heightened security measures, the Jammu and Kashmir administration temporarily closed 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across the Union Territory as a precautionary step.





After extensive security assessments and consultations with political leaders, tourism stakeholders, and local representatives, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the phased reopening of 16 tourist spots—eight each in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region—starting June 17, 2025.





Among the reopened sites in the Kashmir Valley are Betaab Valley and parks in the Pahalgam market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, Achabal Garden in Anantnag, and Badamwari Park, Duck Park, and Taqdeer Park in Srinagar. In the Jammu region, Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur are now accessible to tourists.





The reopening follows appeals from key political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, as well as tourism industry representatives, who emphasized the economic and social importance of reviving tourism.





Lieutenant Governor Sinha underscored that the decision was based on detailed security reviews conducted by divisional commissioners and senior police officers, with further reopening contingent on ongoing security evaluations.





He assured stakeholders that restrictions on the remaining closed destinations would be lifted in a phased manner, once thorough assessments are completed. A committee comprising divisional commissioners and inspectors general of police will coordinate with district officials and the tourism department to identify additional sites for reopening.





The reopening comes ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9, which is expected to boost local tourism and the broader economy. The administration also highlighted increased tourist arrivals due to improved connectivity, such as the Kashmir-Katra railway line, and noted that government and corporate events are being organized in the region to restore confidence and normalcy.





While major destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Dal Lake remained open throughout, the closure of several offbeat locations had impacted local businesses, with hoteliers reporting significant cancellations.





In summary, the reopening of these 16 tourist spots marks a significant step towards restoring normalcy and reviving the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, with further reopening planned as security conditions permit.





Agencies







