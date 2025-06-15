



A dramatic escalation unfolded in the Middle East over the weekend as Israel and Iran engaged in the most direct and sustained military confrontation in their history, resulting in over 80 deaths and hundreds of injuries across both countries.





The violence erupted after Israel launched Operation "Rising Lion" on Friday, targeting key Iranian nuclear and military sites, including the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters and facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.





In response, Iran initiated a large-scale retaliatory assault, codenamed Operation True Promise III, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Israeli cities and infrastructure. The attacks caused widespread alarm, with air raid sirens sounding across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and forced civilians to seek shelter as explosions lit up the night sky.





Despite Israel’s advanced air defence systems intercepting many projectiles, at least nine people in Israel were killed, including a 10-year-old boy and a young woman, and over 300 were injured since the Iranian strikes began.





Israeli strikes on Iran reportedly killed top generals, senior scientists, and nuclear experts, delivering what the Israeli military described as a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Iranian officials confirmed that at least 78 people were killed and more than 320 injured in the Israeli raids, with significant damage to military and energy infrastructure, including fires at the Shahran oil depot in Tehran and the South Pars gas field.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the Israeli operation as essential to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” vowing that the campaign would continue until the threat was eliminated. He claimed the strikes had set back Iran’s nuclear program by years and warned of further action if necessary.





The exchanges have had immediate regional and global repercussions. Oil prices surged, global shipping routes faced disruptions, and air traffic across the region was suspended. The violence also derailed diplomatic efforts, with a scheduled round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled after Iran withdrew in protest against the Israeli attacks.





Both sides have signalled their readiness to continue hostilities, raising fears of a broader conflict that could engulf the region. The United Nations and international leaders have called for restraint as the situation remains volatile, with the potential for further escalation still looming.





Agencies







