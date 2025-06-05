



Pakistan is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire China's HQ-19 ballistic missile defence system alongside 40 J-35A stealth fighters, marking a strategic shift to counter India's growing missile capabilities following recent hostilities.





This move comes after a four-day conflict in May 2025, where India conducted precision airstrikes using cruise missiles like BrahMos against Pakistani targets, exposing gaps in Islamabad's air defences.





The HQ-19, unveiled in November 2024, is a road-mobile system developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). It features:





A 3,000 km interception range for ballistic and cruise missiles, including India’s Agni series and BrahMos.





Hit-to-kill technology for kinetic impact without explosives, similar to the U.S. THAAD system.





A Type 610A radar with 4,000 km detection range, enabling exo-atmospheric interception at 70–150 km altitudes.





An 8×8 wheeled launcher carrying six missiles, integrated with command-and-control infrastructure.





Pakistan’s existing air defences, including HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems, struggled to counter Indian strikes during the May conflict, with think tanks like the Stimson Center noting "serious vulnerabilities". The HQ-19 would complement planned J-35A stealth fighters (slated for 2026 delivery) to create a multi-layered defense. Analysts describe the HQ-19 as a "Chinese THAAD," offering protection against India’s Agni-V MIRV-capable missiles and supersonic threats.





Derived from China’s HQ-9 (a copy of Russia’s S-300), the HQ-19 began development in the 1990s and underwent its first trial in 2021. Its procurement signals deepening China-Pakistan defence ties, with Islamabad already operating HQ-9B and LY-80 systems. The move could escalate regional arms dynamics, as India fields S-400 systems and advanced missile technologies.





While the HQ-19 enhances Pakistan’s strategic deterrence, experts caution that integration and training may pose challenges. The system is expected to begin deployment alongside J-35A fighters in early 2026, pending final negotiations.





Agencies







