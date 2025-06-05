Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has firmly refuted recent media reports suggesting that negotiations with General Electric (GE) for the local production of GE414 engines have stalled.





In an official statement, HAL clarified that such reports are factually incorrect and misleading, emphasising that negotiations with GE remain on track and are progressing well.





The company also stated unequivocally that it is not in talks with any other engine manufacturer regarding the engines for the TEJAS MK-2 program.





"An online article has inaccurately reported that negotiations between HAL and General Electric (GE) for the local production of GE414 engines have stalled, suggesting that HAL is now in talks with another engine manufacturer," the HAL statement said.





The clarification comes in response to speculation that HAL might be considering alternative suppliers for the TEJAS MK-2 engine requirement.





HAL reiterated its commitment to the ongoing partnership with GE, highlighting that any claims to the contrary are baseless.





The company underscored the importance of accurate reporting in the sensitive defence sector and urged media outlets to verify information through official channels before publication.





The negotiations between HAL and GE are part of a broader agreement signed in June 2023, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the United States.





This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to facilitate the joint production of GE’s F414 engines in India, a key component of the TEJAS MK-2 program, which is central to modernising the Indian Air Force’s fleet.





The deal is also expected to include a significant technology transfer, with up to 80% of the engine technology being localised, thereby strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and supporting the Make in India initiative.





The F414-GE-INS6 engine, chosen to power the TEJAS MK-2, represents a high-thrust, advanced variant designed to meet the demanding requirements of India’s next-generation fighter jets. The agreement is anticipated to be finalised by March 2025, with the first engines expected to roll out from HAL’s Bangalore facility by April 2028.





This partnership not only covers the needs of the TEJAS MK-2 but is also projected to support other indigenous fighter programs, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF).





HAL has categorically denied any stall in negotiations with GE, reaffirming that discussions are advancing as planned and that no parallel talks are underway with other engine manufacturers. The ongoing collaboration is seen as a cornerstone for India’s ambitions in defence self-reliance and aerospace technology.





Based On ANI Report







