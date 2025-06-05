



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, currently leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation in Washington, DC, has categorically refuted former US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he mediated or played a decisive role in securing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following recent hostilities.





Tharoor emphasised that India has never requested any third party, including the US, to mediate in its conflict with Pakistan, reiterating India’s longstanding policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and its preference for bilateral engagement on such issues.





Tharoor clarified that India’s military response—Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7—was a direct and limited retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to several others.





The operation targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Tharoor noted that India’s actions were not the beginning of a war, but a necessary measure against terrorism, and that India had no intention of prolonging the conflict.





He further stated that the cessation of hostilities on May 10 was not due to external persuasion but was a mutual understanding reached after Pakistan requested India to stop its operations, having assessed the significant damage inflicted by Indian strikes. Tharoor highlighted that satellite imagery and Pakistani admissions confirmed extensive damage to military infrastructure across Pakistan, which prompted their request for a ceasefire.





Addressing questions about the US role, Tharoor maintained that while India holds the American presidency in high regard, there was no need for US mediation or persuasion. He stressed that India’s position has always been clear: it will not engage in dialogue under coercion or with a “gun pointed at our head.” Tharoor reiterated that India is open to dialogue with Pakistan if terrorism is addressed, but such talks do not require third-party involvement.





The all-party delegation’s visit to the US, following stops in Brazil and other countries, aims to brief key American stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, clarify India’s stance on terrorism, and dispel any misapprehensions about India’s intentions or actions. Tharoor underscored that the delegation’s purpose is not to seek intervention but to ensure a clear understanding of India’s viewpoint among international partners.





Tharoor’s statements in the US firmly reject Trump’s mediation claims, reinforce India’s commitment to bilateralism, and underline that the ceasefire with Pakistan was a result of direct communication and mutual understanding, not external intervention.





Based On A News18 Report







