



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Qingdao, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting on June 27, 2025, marked a significant step in India-China diplomatic engagement.





During his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, General Don Jun, Rajnath Singh presented a traditional Madhubani painting from Bihar, symbolising India’s rich cultural heritage and goodwill. Madhubani art, originating from the Mithila region, is renowned for its vibrant colours, intricate line work, and tribal motifs, making it a fitting gift to showcase India’s artistic legacy.





The bilateral talks between Singh and General Don Jun were described as constructive and forward-looking, focusing on enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation.





Singh expressed particular satisfaction over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage route that had been suspended for nearly six years, highlighting it as a positive development in people-to-people ties between the two nations. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the current positive momentum in bilateral relations and cautioned against introducing new complexities that could hinder progress.





Singh’s arrival in China was met with a warm welcome from Admiral Dong Jun and other dignitaries, underscoring the cordial atmosphere of the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting. The event also featured a group photograph with participating leaders, symbolising unity and collaborative spirit within the SCO framework.





In parallel diplomatic engagements, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was also active in China. On June 24, Doval met with China’s Vice-President Han Zheng and other heads of delegation at the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing. The following day, Doval held discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where they reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and stressed the importance of fostering overall bilateral ties, including enhanced people-to-people contacts.





NSA Doval also underscored the need for both nations to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms to ensure regional peace and stability. The meetings covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the ongoing efforts to address challenges and explore opportunities for cooperation.





Collectively, these high-level interactions signify a renewed commitment by both India and China to strengthen dialogue, manage differences constructively, and promote stability in the region. The cultural diplomacy exemplified by the gifting of the Madhubani painting, along with substantive discussions on security and cooperation, highlight the multifaceted approach both countries are adopting to build a more resilient and positive bilateral relationship.





Based On ANI Report







