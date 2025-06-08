



The air-breathing Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) based Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), known as Gandiva or Astra MK-III, represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous missile development capabilities.





With a strike range of approximately 350 kilometres, the Gandiva is designed to provide the Indian Air Force (IAF) with a substantial edge in long-range aerial engagements, surpassing the operational envelopes of many current-generation BVRAAMs.





Currently, the Gandiva/Astra MK-III is set to undergo critical Live-Fire and Extreme Envelope Trials, which are essential phases in validating the missile's performance across its full operational spectrum.





These trials will rigorously test the missile's propulsion, guidance, and target acquisition systems under a variety of challenging scenarios, ensuring reliability and effectiveness before induction into active service.





Parallel to these trials, integration efforts are progressing, with captive carriage trials being conducted on the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. These integration trials are crucial for assessing the missile's aerodynamic compatibility, structural integrity, and avionics interfacing with the Su-30MKI, which is expected to be the primary launch platform for the Gandiva. Successful completion of these trials will pave the way for live firing from the aircraft, a key milestone before operational deployment.





In addition to the Gandiva, the Astra MK-II missile has also entered its final phase of development trials. The Astra MK-II, an improved version of the original Astra missile, is expected to further bolster the IAF's air-to-air combat capabilities with enhanced range and performance.





The concurrent progress on both Astra MK-II and MK-III underscores India's commitment to developing a family of advanced indigenous air-to-air missiles, reducing reliance on foreign systems and strengthening national security.





These developments reflect the ongoing efforts of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to equip the Indian armed forces with cutting-edge, home-grown military technology, aligning with the broader goals of self-reliance and technological advancement in India's defence sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







