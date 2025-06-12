



The upcoming joint military exercise between India and France, titled Exercise Shakti 2025, is set to take place from June 18 to July 1, 2025, at La Cavalerie in France. This marks the 8th edition of the biennial exercise, underscoring the deepening defence cooperation between the two countries.





The primary objective of Exercise Shakti 2025 is to enhance the joint military capability of both nations, specifically focusing on multi-domain operations within a sub-conventional scenario.





According to the Indian Army, the exercise will facilitate the development of interoperability, mutual understanding, and camaraderie between the participating forces.





Such collaborative efforts are designed to strengthen operational synergy, enabling both militaries to effectively respond to contemporary security challenges.





The exercise also reflects the broader strategic partnership between India and France, which includes a shared commitment to counter-terrorism and regional stability.





