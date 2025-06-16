



The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, has been confirmed as one of the most devastating aviation disasters in India in recent decades, resulting in the loss of at least 241 passengers and crew members, with only one survivor reported from the aircraft and additional fatalities on the ground.





The incident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The aircraft crashed into a residential area, including a doctors' hostel near Meghaninagar, shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, leading to a massive rescue and relief operation.





The Gujarat state government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, initiated intensive rescue and relief efforts within minutes of the crash. Twelve teams were deployed for DNA sampling and matching to identify victims, supported by over 855 health personnel, including 100 trauma centre staff.





As of June 16, a total of 250 blood samples had been collected from relatives and local residents, resulting in 62 DNA matches and the handover of 35 mortal remains to families. Only three cases awaited DNA samples from relatives residing in the UK, expected to arrive soon.





To ensure smooth coordination, more than 250 Nodal and Assistant Nodal Officers were appointed to communicate with families and oversee the handover of remains. Air India also stationed a dedicated team at the Civil Hospital to provide continuous support, including arranging free air travel for arriving family members.





Given the presence of 53 British nationals among the passengers, the UK High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, has been actively involved in the response. She visited Ahmedabad, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and expressed condolences while emphasizing the close cooperation between the UK and India in investigating the crash. The UK consular team and local partners are on the ground in Ahmedabad, offering care and support to affected British families. A team of expert UK air accident investigators has arrived in India to assist with the Indian-led investigation.





The British High Commission has set up 24/7 helplines for British nationals seeking assistance or information about family and friends. Cameron publicly thanked the authorities in Ahmedabad and acknowledged the support provided by local communities and first responders.





Authorities are focusing on a 59-second CCTV footage that captured the aircraft's take-off and subsequent crash. The video shows the plane ascending, levelling off briefly, and then descending tail-down approximately 17 seconds after take-off, with the landing gear still open and no visible flames. The investigation is ongoing, with both Indian and UK teams working together to establish the cause of the crash, which is the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.





Air India has confirmed contact with the next of kin of all passengers and crew, providing condolences and assistance with necessary procedures. Each affected family in Ahmedabad has been assigned at least one caregiver, and the airline is collaborating with Tata group companies to offer every possible support. Over 400 family members have arrived in Ahmedabad and are being assisted by dedicated teams.





Additionally, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has eased the process for settling policy claims, accepting alternative government records or proof of compensation in lieu of death certificates to expedite financial relief for victims' families.





The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has triggered a large-scale, coordinated response involving local, national, and international agencies. The UK and India are working closely on investigation and support efforts, with dedicated teams providing round-the-clock assistance to affected families. Intensive rescue, identification, and relief operations continue, as authorities strive to bring closure to grieving families and uncover the causes behind this unprecedented tragedy.





Based On ANI Report







