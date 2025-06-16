

In a significant development amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected an Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This decision comes at a time when both nations are engaged in a series of retaliatory strikes, with regional tensions running high and the risk of broader conflict looming.

According to multiple U.S. officials, Israel recently informed the Trump administration that it had developed a credible plan to eliminate Khamenei. After being briefed on the details, the White House made it clear to Israeli officials that President Trump was firmly opposed to executing such an operation.

The primary concern within the Trump administration was that assassinating Iran's top leader would dramatically escalate the conflict, potentially destabilizing the entire region and drawing the United States into a prolonged Middle Eastern war.





President Trump’s stance reflects his broader objective to avoid deepening U.S. military involvement in the Middle East. He has publicly and privately emphasized his desire to keep the United States out of direct conflict, stating that American military action would only be triggered if U.S. personnel or assets were attacked. Instead, the U.S. has limited its role to providing defensive support to Israel, notably in intercepting Iranian missile and drone attacks, while resisting calls from some quarters to join Israel in offensive operations against Iranian nuclear facilities.





The Israeli government, for its part, has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such a plan or the U.S. rejection. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when questioned about the reports, dismissed them as "fake" and refrained from providing specifics, instead reiterating Israel’s commitment to act as it deems necessary for its security. Israeli officials have also maintained that, in principle, they do not target political leaders, focusing instead on military and nuclear objectives.





Trump’s decision is also shaped by his political calculations. He is acutely aware of the shifting dynamics within his own party and the broader American public, many of whom are wary of further entanglement in Middle Eastern conflicts. Moreover, Trump has repeatedly expressed his aspiration to act as a global peacemaker, seeking diplomatic resolutions to major international crises, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.





Despite the ongoing violence, the Trump administration has signaled its openness to renewed nuclear negotiations with Iran, hoping—however unlikely—that a diplomatic solution might still be possible. Meanwhile, Israel continues its military campaign against Iranian targets, with operations expected to persist for weeks, as both sides brace for further escalation.





President Trump’s rejection of the Israeli plan to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei underscores his administration’s efforts to contain the conflict, avoid a wider regional war, and preserve the possibility of diplomatic engagement, even as Israel and Iran remain locked in a dangerous cycle of retaliation.





Based On ANI Report







