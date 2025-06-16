



In a series of coordinated operations along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted multiple smuggling attempts, demonstrating heightened vigilance and operational efficiency.





On June 14, 2025, at approximately 3:45 PM, BSF personnel from the Dholakcheri Border Outpost in South Tripura district apprehended five cattle smugglers, all residents of South Tripura and Gomati districts. During this operation, 12 cattle were rescued from the smugglers, underscoring the BSF’s commitment to curbing illegal cross-border activities.





In a separate incident, BSF troops stationed at the Nirbhoypur Border Outpost in West Tripura district intercepted an attempt to smuggle high-value electronic goods. Miscreants tried to throw a consignment of 47 brand-new mobile phones, valued at around Rs 10 lakh, over the border fence into Bangladesh. The swift action of the BSF ensured the seizure of these items before they could be trafficked across the international boundary.





The total value of the contraband, including mobile phones and other foreign goods, exceeded Rs 20 lakh. These operations are part of the BSF’s ongoing efforts to combat the persistent challenge of smuggling along the porous Indo-Bangladesh border, which remains a hotspot for illegal trade in cattle, narcotics, and consumer goods.





In addition to operational successes, the BSF is set to introduce newly designed uniforms for its personnel, tailored for India’s diverse climatic conditions. The new uniforms feature a fabric composition of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, offering greater comfort in both the hot climate of Rajasthan and the humid conditions of the Northeast. The colour scheme has also been updated, shifting from the previous mix of khaki, green, and brown to a new pattern, and now includes an official logo and revised rank insignia. These changes are aimed at enhancing both the comfort and the professional appearance of BSF personnel.





These recent actions and upgrades reflect the BSF’s proactive approach to border management, combining operational vigilance with improved personnel welfare to safeguard national interests in Tripura.





Based On ANI Report







