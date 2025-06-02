



Air India’s decision to end its association with Turkish Technic, a leading global aviation maintenance provider, marks a significant shift in its operations and reflects the broader geopolitical tensions between India and Turkey.





The move, confirmed by Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, is a direct response to “public sentiment” following Turkey’s political support for Pakistan amid recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, notably during Operation Sindoor.





Turkish-made drones have reportedly been used by Pakistan in military operations against India, and Turkey has publicly condemned India’s counter-terrorism actions, further straining bilateral relations.





The decision by Air India comes in the context of a series of government measures targeting Turkish companies in India. The Civil Aviation Ministry has already instructed IndiGo, India’s largest airline, to terminate its wet-lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines within three months, while the security clearance of Celebi, another Turkey-linked aviation ground handling company, has been revoked at nine Indian airports.





These actions are seen as New Delhi’s clear message that there can be no “business as usual” with Turkish firms given Ankara’s alignment with Pakistan.





Air India’s reliance on Turkish Technic has been primarily for the heavy maintenance of its wide-body Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft. With the termination of this partnership, the airline is actively seeking alternative maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers, with some aircraft already being serviced at Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), a government-owned entity, and others being sent to facilities in Abu Dhabi and Singapore.





However, AIESL currently lacks the capacity to handle all required maintenance, rehabilitation, and retrofit work, necessitating the continued use of international MRO providers in the short term.





The geopolitical fallout has also impacted Air India’s long-haul operations. With the airspace over Pakistan closed to Indian airlines, some North America-bound flights have had to reroute, resulting in longer flight times and increased operational costs.





While most non-stop services remain unaffected, a few routes now require one-stop refuelling, which adds to the journey duration and expense. According to Wilson, these additional costs are ultimately passed on to consumers, either through higher ticket prices or reduced seat availability.





Despite these challenges, Air India’s leadership maintains that the airline’s core value proposition—direct, non-stop flights to North America—remains largely intact, with only a few destinations currently affected by the airspace restrictions.





The airline is committed to adapting to the changing geopolitical landscape while respecting national sentiment and public expectations. The broader context also includes a decline in Indian tourism to Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the suspension of academic collaborations between Indian and Turkish institutions, all reflecting the deepening impact of geopolitical tensions on civil society and business ties.





Air India’s decision to drop Turkish Technic is a product of heightened public and national security concerns, driven by Turkey’s support for Pakistan. The airline is navigating the complexities of global aviation supply chains while responding to both operational challenges and national sentiment, with the expectation that normalcy will return once geopolitical tensions subside.





