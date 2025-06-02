



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing military officers in Quetta, Balochistan, delivered a significant speech on the country’s evolving international relations and its approach to economic challenges. He admitted that Pakistan had, for years, approached its allies with a “begging bowl” to shore up its financial reserves but declared that this era is now over.





Sharif emphasised that neither he nor newly appointed Field Marshal Asim Munir are willing to carry the burden of economic dependency any longer. He stated, “I am the last person, along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, to carry this (economic) burden any more on our shoulders. The Almighty has blessed us with natural and human resources. We must make full use of them and deploy them for these very profitable ventures”.





Sharif highlighted the improved ties with key allies such as China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE, describing China as the “most time-tested friend” and Saudi Arabia as “one of the most reliable and trustworthy friends” of Pakistan.





He stressed that these nations now expect Pakistan to engage with them as an equal partner in areas like trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education, health, and investment. “They expect us now to engage them in trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education and health, investments, and profitable ventures mutually. They no longer expect us to go there with a begging bowl,” he asserted.





The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a fresh $2.3 billion loan, a proposal that has been strongly opposed by India. India has argued that such funds could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. Pakistan’s history of economic instability is underscored by the fact that it has received 25 IMF bailout packages since 1958.





Sharif’s speech also touched on recent military tensions with India. He admitted that Indian strikes on Pakistani airfields, particularly during Operation Sindoor, caught Pakistan’s defenses off guard. Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.





The Indian military targeted nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), resulting in the deaths of 100 terrorists from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks on Indian cities and military installations, which were intercepted by India’s S-400 air defence system. India then launched a counter-attack, striking 11 Pakistani military sites before both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.





Sharif recounted that on the night of May 9-10, Pakistan’s armed forces were prepared to respond after Fajr prayers, but India preemptively launched missile attacks, including strikes on the Rawalpindi airport and other provinces. He confirmed that Indian missiles struck the Nur Khan Airbase and other targets inside Pakistan during the early hours of May 10, illustrating the severity of the damage inflicted. Sharif’s acknowledgment of these events stands in contrast to his public claims of Pakistan’s military resilience and success in responding to Indian aggression.





Sharif’s address marks a rhetorical shift from seeking financial assistance to emphasising self-reliance and partnership with allies. However, this ambition is set against the backdrop of persistent economic challenges, ongoing military tensions with India, and international scepticism about Pakistan’s stability and intentions.





The Sharif’s call to leverage Pakistan’s natural and human resources for economic growth is an attempt to project confidence, but the country’s reliance on external aid and its volatile security environment remain major hurdles to overcome.





Based On A NDTV Report







