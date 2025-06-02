



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, underscored that India’s Operation Sindoor has marked a decisive shift in the country’s counter-terrorism posture by drawing a “new red line” of intolerance against terrorism.





He expressed hope that this military action would serve as a deterrent and impart “some lessons for our adversary also,” emphasising that India seeks to end the decades-long proxy war of terror that has cost many lives and destabilised the region.





Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation targeted nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, aiming to dismantle the operational capabilities of groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which India accuses of orchestrating cross-border terrorism.





The strikes were characterised by their precision and use of advanced weaponry, including indigenous systems and international platforms, enabling India to penetrate deep into Pakistani territory with pinpoint accuracy—targeting airfields and infrastructure up to 300 km inside Pakistan.





Following India’s initial strikes, Pakistan retaliated with missile and drone attacks, targeting Indian military installations and civilian areas, and amassing heavy weaponry along the border. The conflict escalated over four days, bringing the two nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of a wider confrontation. However, both sides ultimately agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, 2025, following negotiations and international diplomatic intervention.





In his address, Gen Chauhan highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, noting the increasing role of non-state actors and the blurring of traditional conflict lines due to advances in technology. He pointed to the rise of unmanned systems, swarm drones, cyber, and information warfare, which are lowering the economic and human costs of conflict and increasing the propensity for force to be used without formal declarations of war.





The CDS stressed that military organisations must remain inventive and innovative to address these new challenges, emphasising the importance of joint planning, intelligence, and logistics—capabilities that were demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.





Gen Chauhan also discussed the broader implications for strategic stability, stating that it “takes two hands together to clap,” and expressing hope that Pakistan would recognise India’s resolve and the limits of its tolerance for terrorism. He reiterated India’s commitment to global peace and security, rooted in its unique geographical position, historical experience, and developmental aspirations.





On the subject of military modernisation, the CDS noted the ongoing efforts to establish integrated theatre commands but refrained from setting a specific timeline, emphasising the need for a more India-centric approach based on lessons learned from recent operations.





He concluded by cautioning that the future of warfare will be shaped by rapid technological advancements, including quantum computing and autonomous systems, which will further complicate the security environment and require continuous adaptation.





Gen Chauhan’s remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue positioned Operation Sindoor as a watershed moment in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, signalling a robust and proactive stance against cross-border terrorism while highlighting the imperative for innovation and cooperation in the face of evolving security challenges.





Based On A PTI Report





