



The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, recently concluded a series of high-level engagements in Algeria as part of India’s ongoing global diplomatic outreach to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism. During their stay in Algiers from May 30 to June 2, the delegation conducted a range of activities aimed at reinforcing India’s unwavering stance on counter-terrorism and fostering deeper bilateral ties with Algeria.





On June 1, the delegation held a significant meeting with Mohamed Khouane, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and the National Community Abroad in the Algerian Parliament.





The discussions centred on enhancing mutual cooperation in counter-terrorism, sharing perspectives on regional security, and exploring avenues for closer collaboration between India and Algeria on global security challenges. The interaction underscored the shared commitment of both nations to combat terrorism collectively and to address the threat posed by cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.





Earlier that day, the delegation visited the Wilaya D’Alger Etablissement De Gestion Des Pompes Funebres Et Cimetieres to pay floral tributes to Emir Abdelkader, the revered founder of the modern Algerian state. This gesture highlighted the deep historical and cultural bonds between India and Algeria, and paid respect to Algeria’s own legacy of resistance and resilience.





The delegation also visited the Basilique Notre-Dame d’Afrique (Basilica of Our Lady of Africa) in Algiers, where they lit candles in memory of the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and observed a minute of silence to honor the innocent lives lost. Additionally, the delegation paid homage at the Maqam Echahid (Martyrs Memorial) and the National Museum of the Moudjahid, commemorating Algeria’s struggle for independence and drawing parallels with India’s own experiences of sacrifice and perseverance.





The visit was marked by extensive briefings and interactions with Algerian officials, think tanks, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora. Ambassador Swati V. Kulkarni provided the delegation with insights into Algeria’s approach to counter-terrorism and the robust partnership between the two countries. The delegation’s engagements were designed to convey India’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism and to build international consensus for a united stand against this global menace.





Prior to their arrival in Algeria, the delegation had spent two days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they held open and candid discussions with senior Saudi officials, policy think tanks, and the Indian diaspora. The talks focused on the shared challenges of terrorism, the importance of dismantling terrorist infrastructure, and the need to deny safe havens and financing to terrorist groups. The delegation emphasised India’s “new normal” approach to terrorism following the launch of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, including a foreign tourist. The joint statement issued by India and Saudi Arabia following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit underscored the strong alignment between the two countries on counter-terrorism and regional security.





The delegation’s itinerary also included visits to Kuwait and Bahrain, reflecting India’s broader strategy to engage with key regional partners and garner international support for its fight against cross-border terrorism. The delegation’s composition—comprising MPs from across the political spectrum and former diplomats—demonstrated India’s collective resolve and bipartisan commitment to addressing the threat of terrorism.





Overall, the visit to Algeria and the preceding engagements in the Gulf region have reinforced India’s message of solidarity and partnership in the global fight against terrorism. By highlighting India’s experiences, sharing best practices, and fostering dialogue with international partners, the delegation has contributed to a stronger and more coordinated international response to the scourge of terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







