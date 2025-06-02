



Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the NCP-SCP and leader of a high-profile all-party delegation, has reported a highly successful diplomatic outreach to Qatar, South Africa, and Ethiopia. The delegation’s mission focused on reinforcing India’s firm stance against terrorism and garnering international support for its policies, particularly in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





Speaking from Addis Ababa, Sule emphasised that all three countries—Qatar, South Africa, and Ethiopia—reaffirmed their strong support for India’s message of “zero tolerance against terrorism,” as articulated under Prime Minister’s Operation Sindoor.





She highlighted that these nations have pledged to stand firmly with India and will not tolerate any country that supports, encourages, or trains terrorists.





During media interactions, Sule underscored India’s unwavering commitment to peace and its rejection of terrorism in any form. She acknowledged the contributions of both past and present Indian Prime Ministers—Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi—for consistently pursuing a foreign policy rooted in peace and harmony.





Sule expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks and reiterated that India’s delegation was representing the nation as a whole, not just as politicians. The delegation’s broader objective was to counter global misinformation about India’s approach to cross-border terrorism and to brief international partners on India’s response to recent events.





The all-party delegation included prominent members such as Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma (former Minister of Commerce & Industry), V Muraleedharan (former Minister of State for External Affairs), and Syed Akbaruddin (former Permanent Representative of India to the UN).





This multi-party initiative, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, is designed to strengthen India’s international partnerships and to clearly communicate its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Sule credited the Ministry of External Affairs for its extensive efforts in organizing the meetings and ensuring the success of the outreach program, praising their dedication and coordination.





The delegation’s visits have not only deepened bilateral ties but also strengthened the global consensus against terrorism, positioning India as a leader in the international fight against extremism. The strong backing from Qatar, South Africa, and Ethiopia reflects a growing recognition of India’s principled stand and its proactive efforts to foster global peace and security.





