



In response to recent terror threats and the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, authorities have launched the most extensive security operation in the history of the Amarnath Yatra.





For the 2025 pilgrimage, nearly 50,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, will be deployed along the two main routes to the sacred Amarnath Cave shrine. This year, the yatra’s duration has been reduced to 38 days, from July 3 to August 9, as a precautionary measure and to allow for tighter security management.





The security apparatus includes advanced surveillance technologies and robust on-ground measures. Drones will provide real-time aerial monitoring, while bomb disposal squads and highly trained canine units will be stationed at strategic points to detect and neutralize explosives. Road Opening Parties (ROPs) will clear and secure the routes ahead of pilgrim movement, and Quick Action Teams (QATs) will be on standby for immediate response to any threat.





Convoys of pilgrims will be escorted by CRPF troops equipped with satellite phones for uninterrupted communication. For the first time, signal jammers will be installed on all convoys to counter the threat of remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs). During convoy movement, all approach roads to the National Highway and pilgrimage routes will be temporarily blocked to prevent unauthorized access and ensure maximum safety.





To enhance monitoring, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will be issued to all pilgrims, pony handlers, and vehicles, enabling real-time tracking throughout the journey. Dedicated police control room (PCR) vans from both local police and the CRPF will accompany the yatris, further strengthening the security grid.





These measures come in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra over the years, including the 2000 Nunwan base camp attack that killed 32 people, and subsequent attacks in 2001 and 2002 that claimed at least 24 more lives. The heightened security this year follows direct instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has called for “high alertness and vigilance” to ensure an incident-free pilgrimage.





Strict eligibility guidelines have also been enforced: pilgrims under 13 or over 70 years of age, as well as pregnant women, are barred from undertaking the yatra, even with a medical certificate. As of June 5, more than 350,000 devotees had registered for the 2025 pilgrimage, underscoring the significance of these comprehensive security arrangements.





The 2025 Amarnath Yatra will proceed under a full-spectrum security shield, combining massive troop deployment, advanced surveillance, and rigorous tracking, reflecting both the scale of the threat and the determination of authorities to safeguard this revered annual pilgrimage.





