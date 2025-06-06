



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his opening remarks at the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue, expressed gratitude to Central Asian countries for their solidarity in condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Jaishankar specifically acknowledged the strong support these nations extended to India in the aftermath of the incident, describing their condemnation as a testament to the robust and evolving partnership between India and Central Asia.





Reflecting on the historical evolution of these ties, Jaishankar noted that India’s relationship with Central Asian nations spans several millennia, rooted in civilizational and cultural exchanges.





He highlighted that 2022 marked three decades of formal diplomatic relations, during which both sides have developed a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to support deeper cooperation. Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to all five Central Asian capitals in July 2015 as a catalyst that significantly boosted bilateral and multilateral engagement.





Emphasising the enduring nature of these connections, Jaishankar described the partnership as one defined by shared aspirations, opportunities, and challenges. He pointed out that the last decade has seen a marked improvement in trade, economic, and investment ties, facilitated by enhanced connectivity, including direct flights and increased people-to-people exchanges.





The minister also noted that Central Asian countries have become attractive destinations for Indian students seeking higher education, further strengthening interpersonal bonds.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s role as a trusted development partner for Central Asia, citing initiatives such as I-Tech training slots, ICCR scholarships, and High-Impact Community Development Projects. These projects, he explained, have included equipping schools with computers and providing hospitals with medical equipment, underscoring India’s commitment to the socio-economic development of the region.





The minister also highlighted the elevation of India-Central Asia cooperation to the leaders’ level with the first virtual summit in January 2022, which broadened the scope of collaboration. He mentioned ongoing exchanges between trade ministers, culture ministers, and national security advisors, as well as specialised training programs for diplomats, as evidence of the deepening relationship.





Addressing recent discussions at the India Central Asia Business Council, Jaishankar pointed to efforts to enhance cooperation in digital technology, fintech, and inter-bank relations, aiming to unlock the full potential of economic engagement. He concluded by expressing confidence that ongoing deliberations would further strengthen ties across sectors such as trade, defence, Agro-processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, regional connectivity, security, education, culture, and emerging technologies, ultimately serving the interests of the peoples of both India and Central Asia.





Based On ANI Report







