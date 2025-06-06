



India and Sri Lanka convened a high-level defence dialogue in Colombo on Thursday, marking the first major engagement since the two countries signed their inaugural defence partnership agreement in April.





The meeting, led by Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, brought together senior officials from both nations to discuss expanding bilateral defence cooperation, with a particular emphasis on maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.





The dialogue focused on strengthening existing military ties, enhancing maritime security, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in training and strategic engagement. Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to a robust and enduring defence partnership, highlighting the importance of regular high-level engagements and structured cooperation to address evolving security challenges.





Significantly, this was the first such meeting after the landmark defence partnership agreement was signed on April 5, during talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The agreement aims to institutionalise military engagement, paving the way for structured cooperation, including potential collaboration in the defence industrial sector—a notable development nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force’s intervention had strained bilateral relations.





In addition to the formal discussions, the Indian Defence Secretary held separate meetings with Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), and Defence Secretary Thuyacontha, further reinforcing the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. Both sides agreed to continue regular engagements and explore new initiatives, especially in maritime security, reflecting the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and shared regional interests.





The latest dialogue underscores a renewed momentum in India-Sri Lanka defence relations, aiming to ensure stability and security in the region through deeper, institutionalised cooperation.





Based On A PTI Report







