

In a significant blow to anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two senior officers injured in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Sukma district’s Konta region on Monday morning.





The incident occurred near Dondra village on the Konta-Errabor road, a route typically considered safe by locals, but which turned deadly as the police team responded to reports of Maoists torching an earth-mover machine the previous night.





ASP Girepunje, a 42-year-old gallantry medal recipient from Raipur, was leading a foot patrol to investigate the arson incident when he and his team encountered the pressure-activated IED, planted just 100 meters inside the trail from the main highway.





The blast inflicted catastrophic injuries on Girepunje, who lost both his legs and sustained severe trauma to his lower body. Despite his critical condition, he reportedly remained composed, instructing colleagues to alert senior officers and arrange for blood for all the injured before succumbing to his injuries during treatment at Konta Hospital.





Sub Divisional Police Officer Bhanupratap Chandrakar and Station House Officer Sonal Gwala were also wounded in the explosion but are reported to be out of danger after being airlifted to Raipur for further medical care. The police suspect that the Maoists orchestrated the arson as a trap, anticipating a police response and planting the IED accordingly. The blast was notably more powerful than typical anti-personnel devices, leaving a large crater at the site.





ASP Girepunje, who joined the Chhattisgarh Police as a Deputy Superintendent in 2013, was recognized for his bravery with a Police Gallantry Medal in 2019 and had served in several Maoist-affected areas, including Manpur-Mohla and Sukma. He is the third ASP-ranked officer in Chhattisgarh to be killed in a Maoist IED attack since 2011.





Senior police officials and the Chhattisgarh government have expressed deep condolences, lauding Girepunje’s courage and leadership. Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P described him as one of the bravest officers, emphasizing that such attacks reflect the Maoists’ weakened position and reliance on IEDs to target security forces and civilians. The state government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating Maoist influence in the region, vowing that Girepunje’s sacrifice will only strengthen their resolve.





The incident comes at a time of heightened alert across Bastar, ahead of a bandh called by the CPI (Maoist), and underscores the persistent dangers faced by security personnel in India’s ongoing fight against left-wing extremism.





Agencies







