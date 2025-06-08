



The selection process for manufacturing partners in India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is anticipated to reach its conclusion within the next six months.





The AMCA, a fifth-generation stealth fighter project spearheaded by India, represents a significant leap in indigenous defence capability and is poised to play a pivotal role in the modernisation of the Indian Air Force.





The finalisation of manufacturing partners is a critical step, as it will determine the industrial ecosystem responsible for producing the aircraft at scale, ensuring both technological sophistication and domestic value addition.





This accelerated timeline reflects the urgency with which Indian defence authorities are moving to bridge capability gaps and keep pace with global advancements in combat aviation.





The partner selection process is expected to involve a mix of public sector undertakings and private industry players, with a focus on leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies and fostering strategic collaborations.





The government’s approach aims to maximise indigenous content, promote technology transfer, and build a robust supply chain that can sustain long-term production and maintenance needs. Once finalised, the manufacturing partnership will set the stage for prototype development, testing, and eventual induction into service, marking a major milestone in India’s quest for self-reliance in defence production.





This development is closely watched by defence analysts and industry stakeholders, given its implications for India’s aerospace sector and its broader strategic ambitions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







