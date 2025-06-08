



The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, conducted a high-profile session at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, addressing a broad spectrum of issues related to Operation Sindoor and India’s intensified actions against terrorism.





Moderated by Indian-American Treasurer Poonam Sharma, the session involved robust discussions with Washington-based media, focusing on the strategic, diplomatic, and operational aspects of India’s recent military campaign.





During the session, Tharoor detailed the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 as a direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 militants from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Tharoor emphasised that India’s actions showcased its resolve to counter terrorism emanating from across the border, marking a significant shift in its security doctrine and establishing a new precedent for assured and proportionate retaliation against terror attacks.





The delegation’s visit to Washington was part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, aimed at securing international support and presenting a unified national stance against terrorism. Tharoor and his colleagues briefed key US policymakers, including Senator Cory Booker and Senator Chris Van Hollen, both members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.





In these meetings, the delegation outlined India’s evidence of repeated provocations and the direct complicity of the Pakistani state in sponsoring terrorism. Both senators unequivocally condemned terrorism, expressed sympathies for the victims, and reiterated US support for India’s right to self-defence.





Additionally, the delegation engaged in candid discussions with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, further briefing him on the details of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. These interactions underscored the robust support for the India-US strategic partnership, particularly in the context of global counter-terrorism efforts.





Tharoor also addressed questions regarding the broader geopolitical implications of Operation Sindoor, particularly in relation to China. He noted that while the primary target was Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, the operation also demonstrated India’s capability to bypass advanced Chinese-supplied defense systems, sending a clear message about India’s technological and strategic prowess.





The all-party delegation, comprising members from the Congress, BJP, Lok Janshakti Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Telugu Desam Party, Shiv Sena, and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, presented a unified front, reflecting the national consensus on the need for a coordinated and uncompromising response to terrorism.





Operation Sindoor, as articulated by Prime Minister Modi and reinforced by the delegation’s outreach, represents a decisive shift in India’s approach: any terrorist attack will be met with a calibrated military response, undeterred by nuclear threats, and without distinction between terrorists and their state sponsors. The delegation’s engagements in Washington are a testament to India’s commitment to building international coalitions against terrorism and establishing itself as a responsible global actor dedicated to peace and security.





Based On ANI Report







