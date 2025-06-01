



India’s pursuit of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is a defining step toward achieving air power superiority and strategic autonomy in a rapidly evolving global security environment.





Operation Sindoor in May 2025 was a resounding testament to India’s aerial dominance over Pakistan. This feat significantly bolstered the nation’s confidence and contributed to the achievement of its strategic objectives.





The recent success of Operation Sindoor in May 2025 has underscored India’s aerial dominance over Pakistan, significantly boosting national confidence and advancing its strategic objectives. This operation not only demonstrated the effectiveness of India’s air force systems but also drew heightened global attention to its defence capabilities, digital technology advancements, and indigenous manufacturing prowess.





The current Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet, with around 31 squadrons (under 600 jets), falls short of its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons (756 aircraft), highlighting a critical need to bolster air force strength. While India operates the Rafale, a 4.5-generation jet, the global shift toward fifth- and sixth-generation stealth fighters—as fielded by the US, Russia, and China—necessitates indigenous development of advanced stealth capabilities.





However, India’s progress in this domain, led by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has faced challenges, including persistent delays in the delivery of TEJAS MK-1 aircraft, which has raised concerns within the IAF about HAL’s commitment and efficiency.





India’s decision to develop the AMCA, its first indigenously designed fifth-generation stealth fighter, marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s aerospace ambitions. The project, now approved and involving both public and private sector companies such as Tata and L&T, represents a significant shift toward greater private sector participation in defence manufacturing—an approach aimed at fostering innovation, efficiency, and self-reliance.





The AMCA is envisioned as a multi-role fighter with advanced stealth features, including a drastically reduced radar cross-section from both frontal and lateral aspects, which is crucial for survivability in modern aerial combat. The design also emphasizes superior sensors, electronic warfare capabilities, and artificial intelligence integration, positioning the AMCA as a 5.5-generation fighter that could surpass contemporaries like the Russian Su-57 in stealth, situational awareness, and electronic countermeasures.





A key component of the AMCA’s operational effectiveness is its planned integration of advanced weaponry, including the Gandiva missile—an air-to-air missile with a 340 km range—which will be carried internally to maintain stealth. The pairing of the AMCA with Gandiva missiles enables long-range targeting of critical enemy assets, such as early warning aircraft and fuel tankers, potentially crippling adversary operations. Furthermore, the potential integration of a hypersonic variant of the Brahmos missile (range 1000–1400 km, Mach 7) would significantly enhance the AMCA’s air-to-ground strike capabilities, making it a formidable tool for power projection and deterrence.





The AMCA program is structured in two phases: Mark 1, which will incorporate some imported technology to validate core capabilities, and Mark 2, which aims for full indigenisation with advanced AI, hypersonic missile integration, and possibly an AI-assisted copilot. This phased approach is designed to ensure timely deployment while gradually building domestic expertise and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





India’s emphasis on indigenous development is driven by lessons from previous experiences, notably the Su-30MKI deal, which highlighted the risks and costs of foreign dependency and limited technology transfer. The pursuit of self-reliance is further reinforced by ongoing efforts to develop the Kaveri engine for future platforms, including the AMCA and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). Although the original Kaveri engine project faced significant technical and logistical hurdles, recent advancements and increased government funding signal a renewed commitment to indigenous gas turbine development.





The AMCA project is not just a technological milestone but also a strategic imperative. It addresses India’s security challenges from both Pakistan and China, offering a credible deterrent and a means to project power in contested regions. The program’s potential to shift the regional military balance and enhance India’s global standing is underscored by the US’s renewed interest in offering the F-35 to India following the AMCA’s announcement—a testament to the perceived significance of India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter initiative.





The AMCA program embodies India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, technological self-reliance, and modern air power. By leveraging advanced stealth, AI, and indigenous weaponry, the AMCA aims to provide the IAF with a decisive edge in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, while reinforcing India’s position as a leading player in global aerospace innovation.





