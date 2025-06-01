



The all-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule undertook a significant diplomatic mission in Ethiopia, following the devastating terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists—marking the highest civilian death toll in a terrorist attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





The delegation, comprising members from across India’s political spectrum, including the BJP, Congress, AAP, and TDP, as well as former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, was tasked with conveying India’s unified and resolute stance against terrorism to the international community.





During their visit to Addis Ababa, the delegation met with key Ethiopian leaders, including Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives, and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. Supriya Sule, in her remarks, emphasized that the purpose of their trip was to communicate the truth about the Pahalgam attack and to ensure that the world understands the gravity of the incident and India’s response.





She stated, “The reason of this entire trip is about this attack that was made on India's soul in Pahalgam where we lost 26 people—innocent tourists who were on vacation.” She highlighted that the Prime Minister had spearheaded Operation Sindoor, a decisive military response to the attack, and that the outreach program was a crucial part of this initiative. The delegation’s mission was to “reach out to all our friends around the globe to tell them the facts and how we can all work together to stop and eradicate terrorism from this universe”.





The delegation also engaged with the Peace and Security Council of the African Union at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, where they discussed ways to strengthen international cooperation in countering terrorism. Ethiopian leaders, including the Deputy Prime Minister, expressed strong solidarity with India, condemned the Pahalgam attack, and committed to working closely with India in the global fight against terrorism.





The former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, offered heartfelt condolences to the victims and drew parallels between terrorist activities in India and those in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, stressing the need for a regional and global consensus on zero tolerance for terrorism.





Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, was a measured and targeted military response to the Pahalgam attack. Indian armed forces conducted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Following this, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks along the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir. India responded with coordinated strikes that damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, both countries announced an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities.





The delegation’s visit is part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia and to emphasize the need for a collective response to the global threat of terrorism.





The mission has been successful in garnering international support for India’s united stand against terrorism and in showcasing the country’s resolve to protect its citizens and uphold global peace and security.





The Ethiopian leadership’s unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and their commitment to working with India underscore the importance of international solidarity in combating terrorism. Through these efforts, India seeks not only to expose the truth of what happened in Pahalgam but also to foster a united global front against the scourge of terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







