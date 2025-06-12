



Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence has entered a strategic cooperation agreement with German arms manufacturer Diehl Defence to locally produce the state-of-the-art Vulcano 155mm Precision Guided Munition (PGM) system for the Indian Army. This landmark partnership is expected to generate up to ₹10,000 crore in revenue, reflecting the surging demand for advanced ammunition systems and the company’s growing role in indigenizing critical defence technologies.





The collaboration, first initiated in 2019, is now focused on the urgent supply of the Vulcano 155mm PGMs, which are next-generation terminally guided munitions equipped with advanced laser and GPS-guided targeting systems. These munitions can home in on targets within 10 seconds of reaching the estimated impact zone and are fitted with robust electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) capabilities, making them highly resistant to enemy jamming attempts. This precision and resilience make the Vulcano system a crucial asset for modern warfare, significantly enhancing the Indian Army’s strike capabilities.





As part of the agreement, Reliance Defence will set up a high-tech, greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The facility is designed for an annual capacity of up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tons of explosives, and 2,000 tonnes of propellant, supporting both domestic requirements and export ambitions. Over 50% of the content for the Vulcano system will be indigenized, aligning with the Indian government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, and supporting the national target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.





Anil Ambani emphasised that this alliance not only accelerates India’s defence manufacturing capabilities but also positions Reliance Defence as a pivotal player in the global defence supply chain. The partnership with Diehl Defence, a globally recognized leader in guided munition technology, strengthens Reliance’s international presence and builds on its previous collaborations with Dassault Aviation, Thales Group, and Rheinmetall.





Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence, reiterated the company’s commitment to the Indian market and the Make in India initiative, expressing confidence in the long-term strategic value of the partnership for both firms and for India’s defence sector.





The Reliance-Diehl partnership marks a significant step in advancing India’s technological sovereignty in defence, catalysing sustainable growth, and positioning the country as a formidable leader in the international defence arena through the indigenous production of cutting-edge Vulcano 155mm precision-guided munitions.





Based On A PTI Report







