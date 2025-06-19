



On June 19, 2025, Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, the largest hospital in southern Israel, suffered a direct hit from a ballistic missile launched by Iran amid escalating hostilities between the two countries. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the strike, describing it as a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.





The missile attack caused extensive damage to various parts of the hospital complex. Photos and footage from the scene revealed visible destruction and chaos, with damage reported to the exterior of the emergency department and other critical areas.





Several individuals were trapped in an elevator during the explosion and required immediate rescue. Hospital officials and emergency responders reported that multiple people sustained injuries, though the full extent was still being assessed as of the latest updates. At least 26 people were reported injured across multiple locations affected by the missile barrage, with Soroka Hospital among the hardest hit.





Following the strike, Soroka Hospital's administration requested that the public refrain from coming to the facility due to ongoing emergency operations and the need to assess structural damage and ensure safety. The Ministry of Health activated contingency plans to transfer patients to alternative medical centres if necessary, and municipal emergency teams coordinated with security and rescue forces on-site.





The missile strike on Soroka Hospital was part of a broader Iranian barrage involving approximately 20 to 25 ballistic missiles, which also targeted residential and commercial areas in Holon, Ramat Gan, and Tel Aviv.





The attack came in direct response to Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, including the Arak heavy water reactor, as part of "Operation Rising Lion". The conflict, now in its seventh day, has seen both sides exchange significant military actions, with Iran’s "Operation True Promise 3" aiming at key Israeli infrastructure.





Authorities initially investigated a suspected hazardous materials leak at Soroka Hospital, but later confirmed there was no such danger. The incident underscores the vulnerability of civilian infrastructure during armed conflict and marks a dramatic escalation in the Israel-Iran confrontation, with direct impacts on healthcare services for the approximately one million residents served by Soroka Medical Center.





Emergency response teams remain active at the site, treating the wounded and assessing the situation as further updates are awaited from hospital and government officials.





Based On ANI Report







