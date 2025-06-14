



Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL) has established itself as a leading force in India’s indigenous radar and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) technology landscape. Since its inception in 1991, AMPL has focused on the design and manufacture of advanced RF, microwave, and digital systems, serving critical sectors such as defence, space, homeland security, and systems integration.





The company’s deep-rooted expertise is reflected in its leadership, which includes veterans from premier defence research organisations and significant contributors to India’s self-reliance in radar technology.





Astra Microwave has played a pivotal role in the development and production of indigenous radar systems, most notably the Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. This radar, developed in collaboration with the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) under DRDO, represents a significant leap in India’s radar capabilities.





The Uttam AESA radar employs a sophisticated phased array of antennas, enabling electronic beam steering for superior target detection, tracking, and engagement. Its advanced features include multi-target tracking, resistance to electronic jamming, and a low probability of intercept, making it a critical asset for modern aerial warfare. With the capacity to manufacture 36 Uttam AESA radars annually, Astra Microwave ensures a steady supply for integration into platforms such as the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2, and potentially for upgrades of other fighter jets like the Su-30MKI and MiG-29.





The radar boasts over 900 Transmit/Receive Modules (TRMs) and operates in air-to-air, air-to-ground, and air-to-sea modes, offering versatility and enhanced operational effectiveness for the Indian Air Force. Notably, the Uttam radar features 95% indigenous content, underscoring both Astra Microwave’s and India’s progress towards technological self-reliance.





Beyond airborne radar systems, Astra Microwave has also contributed to ground-based radar solutions, including perimeter intrusion detection radars for homeland security applications. The company has supplied critical subsystems for telemetry, satellite programs, and radar satellites for ISRO, further highlighting its versatility and breadth of technological expertise.





In the domain of Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), Astra Microwave is actively engaged in the development and optimization of radar and electronic warfare components. The company collaborates closely with DRDO to refine radar designs for anti-drone applications and is involved in the integration of jamming technologies essential for CUAS effectiveness.





While some CUAS subsystems are sourced from DRDO-approved vendors, Astra Microwave focuses on optimizing radar and jammer components in-house, ensuring that the core technological competencies remain indigenous. This approach aligns with India’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign imports and strengthen the domestic defence industrial base.





Astra Microwave’s indigenous radar and CUAS initiatives position the company as a cornerstone of India’s defence technology ecosystem. Its contributions span advanced airborne and ground-based radar systems, critical subsystems for space and telemetry, and the ongoing development of anti-drone solutions. Through sustained innovation, strategic partnerships with DRDO, and a commitment to indigenization, Astra Microwave continues to empower India’s armed forces and security agencies with cutting-edge, homegrown technological solutions.





