



Gliders India Limited (GIL) is a state-owned defence company headquartered at the Ordnance Parachute Factory in Kanpur, India, established in 2021 as part of the restructuring and corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board into seven different Public Sector Undertakings.





The company operates under the Ministry of Defence and primarily manufactures military parachutes for the Indian Armed Forces and foreign militaries, along with parachutes for aero-sport and emergency services.





The foundation of GIL's operations traces back to 1941 when the Ordnance Parachute Factory was established in Kanpur as a repair unit for man-carrying parachutes. Over the decades, the facility expanded its capabilities to include production of supply drop parachutes, military uniforms, personnel parachutes, floats for KM Bridge, and inflatable boats.





Indigenous Brake Parachute Development For Su-30MKI: Technical Specifications





Gliders India Limited has successfully developed and manufactures brake parachutes specifically designed for the Su-30MKI aircraft. The brake parachute system is intended to reduce aircraft landing run length or assist in aborted take-offs, serving as a critical safety component for high-speed fighter operations.





The Su-30MKI brake parachute features the following technical specifications:





Span of Main Parachute: 7 square meters Number of rigging lines: 32 Normal Landing Speed: 260 kmph (72.2 m/s) Emergency Landing Speed: 300 kmph (83.3 m/s) Maximum Operational Load: 23 kg Basic Material: Fabric Nylon 66, 93 gm undyed Design of Canopy: Canopy Uni-Cross Design Life of Parachute: 10 years or 45 Streaming, whichever is earlier





Gliders India Limited has achieved significant milestones in brake parachute production for the Su-30MKI. Over two thousand such parachutes developed for Su-30MKI have already been supplied for defence applications. The company has also secured its first export order in the parachute business within six months of its inception, marking a momentous achievement for the Indian defence industry.





Recent developments have further strengthened India's self-reliance in Su-30MKI brake parachute manufacturing. At Aero India 2025, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) transferred the technology of the Su-30 Brake Parachute system to multiple manufacturing facilities, including the Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) in Hazratpur, Uttar Pradesh.





The formal handover was conducted by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, marking a major step toward reducing India's dependence on Russian suppliers for these critical components. Until this technology transfer, India had relied on Russian imports for Su-30MKI brake parachutes, making aircraft sustainment vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.





Indigenous Brake Parachute Development For TEJAS Aircraft: Technology Transfer And Manufacturing





The development of brake parachutes for India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS represents another significant achievement in defence self-reliance. In July 2017, the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, a wing of DRDO, transferred technology to manufacture brake parachutes for the LCA TEJAS to the Ordnance Parachute Factory, Kanpur.





The brake parachute for TEJAS is constructed using nylon and Kevlar materials, with the textile components developed according to ADRDE specifications and manufactured indigenously. The documents for this technology transfer were duly vetted by the Center for Military Air-worthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), India's certification authority for military aviation.





The Ordnance Parachute Factory has established dedicated manufacturing capabilities for TEJAS brake parachutes. These parachutes are engineered to function effectively at high speeds and altitudes, meeting the demanding requirements of modern air combat operations.





The Indian Air Force plans to operate 123 indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS fighter jets in its fleet by 2024-25, with serial manufacture being undertaken by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The Defence Acquisition Council has approved procurement for 83 additional aircraft in the MK-1A configuration with specific improvements sought by the IAF.





The development of indigenous brake parachutes for both Su-30MKI and TEJAS aircraft aligns with India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives. These technology transfers ensure that critical defence systems are manufactured domestically, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and enhancing operational autonomy for the Indian Air Force.





The brake parachute manufacturing ecosystem has expanded beyond government facilities to include private sector participation. Gurugram-based Kohli Enterprises has secured Limited Authorization Transfer of Technology (LA ToT) for Su-30 brake parachute production, while DRDO has sought collaboration with private Indian companies for TEJAS brake parachute manufacturing.





Conclusion





Gliders India Limited has emerged as a cornerstone of India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the critical area of aircraft brake parachutes. The successful development and production of brake parachutes for both Su-30MKI and TEJAS aircraft demonstrates India's growing expertise in advanced defence technologies. These achievements not only enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force but also contribute significantly to the nation's goal of self-reliance in defence production, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while fostering indigenous innovation and manufacturing excellence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







