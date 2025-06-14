

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong’s recent visit to New Delhi marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to improve China-India relations, which have faced considerable challenges in recent years.

During his visit, Sun Weidong held the latest round of the China-India Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary Dialogue with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and also met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides acknowledged that the current momentum of improvement in bilateral relations is the result of sustained and concerted efforts, and is therefore particularly valuable.





Sun Weidong emphasised the importance of adhering to the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries during their meeting in Kazan. He urged both sides to approach bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, focusing on building political mutual trust, expanding cooperation across various sectors, and managing disagreements constructively.





The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister highlighted the need for both countries to work together to maintain regional and international peace, stability, and prosperity.





The discussions between Sun Weidong and Vikram Misri were described as candid and in-depth, covering a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. The Indian side reaffirmed its support for China’s presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), reflecting a willingness to engage constructively in multilateral frameworks.





Both sides also agreed to jointly prepare for the 24th Special Representatives’ Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question, indicating a shared commitment to addressing longstanding border issues through dialogue.





In addition to political and security matters, both countries expressed interest in enhancing people-to-people exchanges. Plans were discussed for resuming direct flights and the exchange of resident journalists, as well as facilitating Indian pilgrims’ visits to Mount Gang Rinpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.





These measures are expected to help rebuild trust and foster greater understanding between the peoples of both nations. Furthermore, the two sides agreed to continue commemorative activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and to steadily resume bilateral dialogue mechanisms.





In a gesture of goodwill, Sun Weidong also conveyed his condolences to the Indian side regarding the recent air crash in Gujarat, underscoring the spirit of empathy and cooperation that both sides are seeking to cultivate. Overall, the visit and dialogue reflect a cautious but positive trajectory in China-India relations, with both countries recognizing the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation to overcome existing challenges and build a stable, mutually beneficial partnership.





Agencies



