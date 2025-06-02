



Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, is set to embark on a significant four-nation tour of South and Southeast Asia from June 2 to 5, 2025. The tour includes high-level meetings with counterparts and leaders in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, and Indonesia, reflecting the Australian government’s strategic focus on strengthening diplomatic and defence partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region.





During his visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Marles will discuss ongoing Australian support for the sovereign capability development of both nations. These discussions aim to bolster each country’s national resilience and security infrastructure, in line with Australia’s broader objective of fostering stability and cooperation among its regional neighbours.





The visit to India holds particular significance, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This partnership forms the cornerstone of bilateral relations and underscores a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region. The anniversary will serve as an opportunity to review progress, identify new areas for collaboration, and reaffirm mutual commitments to regional security and economic prosperity. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already extended congratulations to Marles on his reappointment, expressing India’s eagerness to further strengthen bilateral defence ties under this partnership.





In Indonesia, Marles will meet his counterpart to reaffirm Australia’s commitment to a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing defence cooperation, addressing shared security challenges, and promoting an open and inclusive regional order.





Ahead of the tour, Marles emphasised the importance Australia places on its relationships with Indo-Pacific neighbours. He stated that deepening cooperation is central to Australia’s approach to ensuring the region remains open, inclusive, and resilient. Marles expressed his anticipation for productive discussions on shaping a region that is peaceful, secure, prosperous, and respectful of sovereignty.





This tour follows Marles’ recent participation in the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where he engaged with defence ministers and officials from around the world to discuss regional security issues and strengthen global defence relationships. The regional tour is also notable as it occurs after the recent re-election of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with Marles and other senior ministers continuing in their portfolios.





Overall, the four-nation tour highlights Australia’s proactive and collaborative approach to regional security, its commitment to supporting the development of partner nations, and its ongoing efforts to deepen strategic partnerships that underpin stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.





Based On ANI Report







