



The April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, stands out as one of the most horrific atrocities against civilians in recent Indian history. The assault took place in the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination surrounded by dense pine forests and accessible only by foot or horseback.





On that day, five armed terrorists, reportedly carrying M4 carbines and AK-47s, infiltrated the area and targeted tourists, primarily Hindus, but also killed a Christian tourist and a local Muslim who attempted to intervene.





The terrorists singled out male victims, asking them to identify their religion or recite Islamic verses. Those unable to do so—especially Hindu men—were executed at point-blank range in front of their families. The attackers explicitly told the surviving female relatives that they were being spared so they could relay the horror of the attack to Indian political leadership, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including several newlywed couples and a local pony ride operator who tried to disarm one of the terrorists. The brutality and religious targeting of the attack shocked the nation and the world, with Congress MP Manish Tewari describing it as “a travesty and a depravity of a different order altogether”. The incident was captured on video by a tourist, whose footage showed scenes of panic, injured victims pleading for help, and bodies strewn across the ground.





India’s response was swift and multifaceted. The Cabinet Committee on Security approved stringent measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and closure of borders. India also launched Operation SINDOOR, a precise military campaign targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan, resulting in the neutralisation of nine key terror camps, including those in Bahawalpur and Muridke.





The operation was framed as a limited, measured response to protect national sovereignty and deter future attacks. However, Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Indian civilian areas and religious sites, though most of these threats were intercepted by Indian security forces.





In the aftermath, India’s National Investigation Agency and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted extensive investigations, detaining over 1,500 individuals for questioning and demolishing the homes of suspected terrorists ’ families.





Sketches of the attackers were released, and a bounty was announced for information leading to their capture. The authorities linked the attack to operatives associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, with forensic and digital evidence pointing to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi.





Politically, the attack galvanised a rare consensus across Indian political parties. An all-party delegation, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and including Manish Tewari and other prominent leaders, has been traveling internationally to brief global partners on the attack and India’s response. The delegation aims to garner support for a global coalition against state-sponsored terrorism and counter misinformation about India’s policies in Kashmir. Their efforts underscore the urgency of international cooperation in combating terrorism and protecting civilian lives.





The Pahalgam attack has not only intensified tensions between India and Pakistan but also highlighted the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism and the need for robust, coordinated responses at both the national and international levels. The incident has been widely condemned as a grave violation of human rights and a deliberate attempt to incite communal violence and undermine India’s unity.





Based On ANI Report











